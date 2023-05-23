While the long-term consequences for residents and business owners may not be as obvious as during the early months of the COVID-19 outbreak, our community continues to recover from pandemic-related challenges that severely impacted our public health, safety, and economic security.

Starting in March 2020, government-ordered public health mandates had profound impacts especially on the restaurant, travel and tourism industries. Shutdowns, travel restrictions and social distancing measures forced many businesses to temporarily close or significantly restrict operations.

As the health crisis grew, so did the financial impacts on business owners in virtually every sector.

At that time, I was mayor of Yountville and serving as president of the League of California Cities statewide local government advocacy organization. To support local businesses, I hosted Zoom and phone meetings multiple times a month for nearly two years – often joined by city and county colleagues – engaging owners and operators of restaurants, wine tasting rooms, caterers, special event producers, retailers, and others to discuss how to manage employees, public health guidelines, operational restrictions, and government financial support.

In addition to the immediate need to survive the ongoing public health crisis and its economic side effects, I heard repeatedly a fear among local business owners was that it would take years to recover fully from the prolonged revenue losses and unbudgeted expenses.

That forecast has proven to be accurate.

The global pandemic put the future of Napa Valley’s economy in question, which was a scary, new reality. How would families recover from lost household income? What steps should be taken to protect renters and landlords? How can business owners manage their employees and operating restrictions? What is the process to access federal and state relief funds? Would visitors return in numbers that historically have supported our local businesses?

Three years later, travelers have returned, and we see some of the success and vibrancy in our business community that should not be taken for granted.

However, many businesses continue with limited days or hours of operation. Many national and state permit modifications and funding that provided lifelines to so many businesses have ended now that the public health emergency orders have been lifted.

A glaring ongoing side effect is a shrinkage of the local workforce. Restaurants, hospitality, agriculture, and other tourism-related industries typically have higher employee numbers, but staff shortages have extended to include sectors like boutique retail, personal services, construction and childcare.

I encourage all of us to remember the personal and professional adversities our business owners and their dedicated employees have endured. For too many working families, limited availability to public health, childcare and housing affordability remain an additional burden.

Our decision-makers should value and consider these realities when they determine how to allocate resources and apply regulations and public policy going forward. Returning to old status quo rules and regulations fails to acknowledge long-term, prevalent changes to the business environment.

Local businesses and our workforce need – and deserve – our support. After all, we’re talking about our colleagues, neighbors, and friends.