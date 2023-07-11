Yes, you can blame a billionaire for creating Mississippi's miraculous improvement in fourth grade reading achievement.

Netscape founder Jim Barksdale was raised in Mississippi. Out of a combination of embarrassment and the right kind of focused effective philanthropy, Jim funded a program to fix the low reading scores with $100 million of his own money. Jim is quoted saying, "My home state was always held in a low regard. I always felt embarrassed by that."

Barksdale searched for ways to improve education in the state, and in 2000, he and his wife contributed $100 million to create a reading institute in Jackson. It worked because, in addition to the money, he had good relationships with the governor and other political leaders. His executive's focus on measurement and bang for the buck created the appropriate environment to succeed.

Why miraculous? Because over a decade Mississippi, the poorest state in the union, systematically moved its fourth grade reading scores up to slightly better (234) than California's (230).

Forty-eight percent of Mississippi public school students were African American in 2018-19, with 44% Anglo, and three-quarters were “economically disadvantaged.” California is 56% Hispanic and 20% Anglo. Mississippi's child poverty rate is about twice that of California.

Both states are ranked below average in reading and math, so a score of 234 in reading could be better, but it beats being last. Mississippi is dead last in the country in child poverty and hunger, with the second-highest rate of teen births. Mississippi is ranked 46th in spending per pupil, and California is ranked 20th. Mississippi has the lowest average teacher salary of $47,162. California's $87,275 is the third highest in the nation.

A key element of the success of their efforts was the legislation ("Literacy-Based Promotion Act") that required a test informally called the third-grade gate. Any child who did not pass a reading test at the end of third grade was held back and had to redo third grade. It was not left up to each school or the parents to decide. Students who did not pass got a second chance at the end of the school year.

Most countries in Latin America do not "socially" promote students. If you don't pass the third grade reading or math exam, you don't go to fourth grade. In the United States, this is not the case.

I have never understood why we allow illiterate and innumerate students to go on to the next grade level in America. Most countries are not that stupid. However, they don't have a "School to Prison pipeline" as well engineered as the United States.

What happened to the Mississippi children forced to repeat the third grade? Boston University researchers in 2023 found that the students held back had no adverse outcomes like increased absences or placement in special education programs. In reality, they did much better several years later in sixth grade English tests than those who just missed being held back.

No, Mississippi didn't lower class size. Instead, they spent the money helping teachers learn how to use the "Science of Reading" to teach their students to read more effectively. The Barksdale Reading Institute is developing a free online tool (Reading Universe) to make Mississippi's program available to all schools in America and worldwide. An academy for early reading would be great.

There are about 460,000 third graders in California. Thirty nine percent of Californians who took the 2022 NAEP test scored below. That would indicate about 166,000 wouldn’t pass a third grade “Gate Test” for reading and would have to repeat third grade. That would create a need for more third grade teachers and fewer fourth grade teachers, so I suspect the teachers' unions would oppose the test.

Good luck getting blue liberal California to benchmark what red conservative Mississippi did to help their students. Imagine a similar California exam in math and reading to graduate to fourth grade. Won't happen in California because our governor is running for president, and California's education leadership is severely lacking in vision and suffers from decades of bearcat and "regulatory capture."

Current state Superintendent Tony Thurmond has never demonstrated the ability to make anything positive happen to students' levels of academic achievement or close the achievement gap. Thurmond is an articulate, glib, and ineffective leader. Just look at the "Revised, Revised Math Framework’s” dysfunctional process. Not to mention we just don't have enough embarrassed billionaires in California.