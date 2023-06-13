Napa Valley’s natural beauty and richness of the land are the foundation from which it has grown into one of the finest wine regions in the world.

Its history and success stem from the rural, agriculture-based heritage that has been preserved over generations by the hard work of many. Critical to Napa Valley’s identity is our farmworker community.

Shortly after I joined the Yountville Town Council in 2004, I was invited to tour the River Ranch Farmworker Housing Center, one of three facilities built with financial support largely from vineyard owners, industry groups and private donors.

Back then, the farmworker population was almost exclusively adult male, seasonal workers. Each center was built with space for 60 men. Today, up to 30% of farmworkers are female. Many have families and stay here year-round. With these demographic changes to the population, housing needs have evolved.

Finding a parcel in the unincorporated county has proven to be difficult. Residents and others evaluating potential sites have expressed a range of concerns, including the lack of infrastructure, water supply and accessible public transportation. Protection of agriculturally zoned land also has limited the availability of developable parcels.

Recently, Napa County officials considered a site in Carneros owned by the Napa Valley Unified School District and formerly used as a charter school campus. It ultimately was determined not to be viable for a variety of reasons, some unique to that parcel.

After I read and talked to stakeholders about this latest failed effort, I wondered why the search was focused only on properties in the unincorporated county.

What if we consider redeveloping a parcel in one of the cities or town?

NVUSD closed Yountville Elementary School in 2019. More than three years later, it still sits empty. Surely, affordable housing – especially to help satisfy this emerging need for multi-family farmworker living – would be a better option and provide significant community benefit.

Other sites in Napa Valley have similar potential.

In 2021, NVUSD announced the shutdown of Harvest Middle School on Old Sonoma Road in Napa due to falling enrollment and budget challenges. Since its closure, the future of that shuttered school also is undetermined.

In Calistoga, the County of Napa owns 70 acres that have mostly been abandoned for years. A public vote to sell it to the City of Calistoga failed last November, so that property remains idle while officials evaluate next steps. Could a few acres of that property be designated for farmworker housing?

Building housing that support families with school-aged children would benefit local school districts with declining enrollment and unlock additional funding sources. Childcare could be incorporated on the same site to provide a significant benefit working families need today more than ever.

These sites are in proximity to water and utility services, public transportation, health care, childcare, recreation, and other daily needs. With landowner cooperation and local advocacy, I’m confident Napa County will find a way – and a site – that will add to Napa Valley’s legacy of supporting our farmworker community.