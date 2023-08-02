After many years operating as a musician in Napa County, I find the complaints about music and music events, from semi-pro to larger music concerts, the same old same old. It's the same script to the movie that's played on continuously by some community members regarding music events in Napa and the county at large.

While I hear the complaints offered here by the community, please my friends don’t say I have no heart. Yes, I understand the difficulties that a music event brings to the community. I offer that it is only momentary. It comes as the wind carries the sound of a guitar passing your window then up and over Mt. George. Though I offer that a music event with it’s pro’s and con’s has a fine line between enjoyment and producing nuisance. In this article the center of the complaints here, music events are a nuisance and an inconvenience.

Both Micah Malan and John Truchard offer comments in support of the growth of tourism and it’s benefits; that's absolutely positive. However I am a studied professional in music business and have been a professional in music business since I began my career sweeping concert floors at the Honolulu International Concert Center.

And in this commentary I offer a different view. Many individuals assume that the primary benefactor's of music events are promoters, producers and others. Yes they do benefit. But that is not really where the benefit comes. In music business we have what we call the second income. That is the money derived from all the services adjoined to the music event. And as I can see Napa city has done a marvelous job bringing our economic status to the point where the second income is viable. I walk with some pride for I had a part in it and I celebrate seeing our young people with jobs.

I see many of our young people have jobs as a result of this secondary income. This is the point in which professionals in the music business steer too because it is a positive sign that the efforts and exercise in the endeavor yields positive and good music business. Please keep in mind that your child or grandchild, nephew or niece will benefit from these efforts and will not have to live in a community where the streets in downtown are not lighted at night. And importantly your inconvenience for a short time is acknowledged. And if you choose to participate, in my sight you are a hero. For as a native son I can say that it has been a struggle for us local musicians for many years in a music structure impounded with exploitation.

Consider my experience: I came up performing here, when there were few places to play for money. Then the city of Napa shut down the businesses which provided those engagements, and live music was looked upon as a gimmick. Many of us understand that music is art, as old as the oldest profession and too with those cryptographs on cave walls. It is the pursuit for the passion of performance of live music that musicians work to achieve, for it is a art in it’s self. I give thanks to all those over the years that have made and given moments for my effort to perform.

Lastly, there is a fine line between noise and nuisance. When music is permitted by permit it is to begin at a specific time and to end at a specific time. Because it is permitted. Good music business dictates that for individuals pursuing the passion for performance it is a boundary for which we as operators in the music business commit too. In set up and break down those too require a level of responsibility keeping in mind the community surrounding the music event. As a young man I learned and worked for the Spirit Of The Concert, and that spirit is goodwill. With the spirit of the concert, professionals and hero’s the community in whole benefits.