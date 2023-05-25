Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Yes, you can blame Americans' inability to do basic math (innumeracy) on the Russians. In October of 1957, Russia launched a basketball-sized satellite (Sputnik), the first to orbit the Earth. As usual, the U.S. government "freaked out" and decided that our education system must improve math education to compete with Russia. In 1958 The National Science Foundation initiated and funded the School Mathematics Study Group (SMSG) to create and implement what became known as "The New Math."

Problem One. The leader of SMSG, Edward G. Begle, a topologist and a researcher in mathematics education at Stanford, Princeton, University of Michigan, and Yale, had never taught a class in elementary or middle school mathematics. None of the other group members who created "New Math" had any classroom experience teaching math to K-8 students either. None, zip, nada, zero.

The SMSG admittedly operated from the premise that all students attended well-funded, well-equipped schools. To add insult to injury, K-12 classroom teachers received little training, if any, on teaching the "New Math." After sixty years of "New Math" and its derivations, our level of inability to do basic math (innumeracy) continues unabated and is arguably worse than ever. Why should we care?

To paraphrase Bill Gates: math is key to understanding everything from the tax system and income distribution to sports and many subjects people enjoy. If you don't know math, you won't really appreciate the beauty of all of these things.

Problem Two. If I could "fix" only one thing in math education, it would be to magically erase the traditional crippling belief held by far too many parents and teachers that mathematics is an "innate" ability, a genetic trait like blue eyes.

Yes, some humans are innately good at math. So what. If someone says they are "Not a math person," it is an excuse not to try to learn math. A child tends to decide to put in the effort and struggle required to learn math based on their parent’s, and teacher’s beliefs.

Replacing the false, debilitating belief that math is an "innate" ability with the understanding that math is a language you learn in sequence and that math accurately describes the world in a level of detail that language can't is the number one priority.

Problem Three. The K-12 "new math" standards de-emphasized memorization and emphasized reasoning based on concepts. This change was based on the false assumption that the brain could reason in mathematics without relying on memorized knowledge.

Even though "drill" is a synonym for "practice.” The educators' narrative transitioned from "practice makes perfect" to "drill and kill." The ongoing denigration of rehearsal and the negative re-framing of memorization continues to cripple math education in America.

The importance of “automaticity” in managing the limits of human working memory has been documented in education journals since 1996 (Hirsch, 1996). Cognitive Science has demonstrated that clear limitations apply when the brain tries to reason with not-well-memorized information. In the same way, motor memory helps children with handwriting skills. Memorizing "math facts" allows children to solve math problems without having to stop and think every time they tackle a more complex problem.

Most K-12 state standards continue to require students to solve math problems by reasoning in ways cognitive science demonstrates their brains cannot. Elementary school students need to memorize their math facts to a level of automaticity, or they will find learning higher math problematic at best. If by the end of third grade you cannot recite the multiplication tables from memory through at least 12 x 12, learning higher math (algebra) will be very difficult.

Problem Four. Parents understand that their child will not get better at baseball, shooting three-pointers, building agility, swimming, playing tennis or football without repeated focused practice, and experiencing "struggle." Too many parents believe learning mathematics should be easier and more interesting for their children.

Regarding athletics, parents understand that the pejorative "drill and kill" becomes the affirmative "drill and kill it." Have you ever tried making "bench presses" or "wind sprints" more interesting? The most effective math teachers exhibit a consistent clarity of instruction, not the stage presence of a stand-up comedian. Repeated practice and the experience of "struggle" are necessary for mastering any subject, not just math.

Problem Five. Classroom teachers attended K-12, and teacher training, at a time when the false, crippling belief that created the bias against memorization was firmly in place. To quote Jim Stigler of the world's leading authorities on classroom practice, "Teachers teach the way they were taught, not the way they were taught to teach." If a teacher uses the phrase "Drill and Kill," they do not understand the cognitive Science of memory or the necessity of "struggle" in learning.

Post-pandemic parents must solve these math problems to ensure their children learn math.