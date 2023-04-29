After almost seven years of planning, public hearings, reports and excruciating painful oversight, the Crescent housing project is anticipated to be approved on Tuesday by the Napa City Council.

Heritage House Partners will be creating a variety of affordable housing types for low to moderate income households as for-sale condominiums, detached homes and some high-end luxury townhome conversions of the existing hospital buildings that go back to 1912. Overall, 112 of the 162 units would be deed-restricted for low and moderate income households depending on the funding source.

I’ve been following this project since the early 2000s when it was assumed the buildings would be demolished and replaced by a high-tech HHS campus. I’ve been particularly fond of the architecture created by William H Corlett, the same architect that designed 1801 First St. eclectic Queen Anne residence I converted into a bed-and-breakfast some years ago. BTW, I still have his original drawings.

Both the developer and the city of Napa hope to use a California state program developed in the 2019–20 state budget called AB 101 or the Pro-housing Incentive Program, PIP. The program requires an application with a minimum of 30 points of outstanding performance in four categories:

1. Favorable zoning and land-use

2. Acceleration of housing production time frames

3. Reduction of construction and development costs

4. Providing financial subsidies

While the city thinks they scored 47 points for the application, I could only count 27, but when you’re asking for state money, you have to put on the best show you can. Whether the city can substantiate that it has been making good efforts to fast-track housing approvals will be a challenge.

The Council has authorized staff to act as co-applicant with the project applicant to apply for the Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities (AHSC) Grant. This could gain $35 million for affordable housing and $15 million for community improvements for pedestrian access and bike trails on Old Sonoma Road from the freeway to Jefferson Street.

However, here’s where it gets complicated: Much of the $35 million will be used to allow more affordable for sale units to be available to low income as well as moderate income households. It would appear that the city would be acting as a bank, providing the construction loan to the developers, Heritage House Partners. I’m not sure the city should be in the position of being a bank lender.

My big take-aways

There are two factors that I focused on: The saving of the Crescent as a community park is a major victory for Napa. This historic area harkens back to a slower time in the Valley’s growth and will be a gift to the neighborhood. I would encourage the use for periodic art shows and neighborhood assemblies, perhaps micro “Green” markets on the front lawn. A community center might be possible with coffee shop and other neighborhood conveniences would be great.

Second, the creation of predominately for-sale housing at all economic levels, from low income to high end luxury homage. Getting on the real estate escalator is the surest way to build personal wealth and improve a community. For-sale housing with deed restrictions that keep the price of the unit affordable is the best way to make households prosperous. Rather than paying rent, buyers become proud and stable members of the community. In today’s world of extraordinary high home pricing and ballooning interest rates, individuals and families are often overlooked or simply forgotten. While the path to homeownership has become more daunting and less accessible in recent years, it’s imperative that we create, a method of getting people onto the escalator of building wealth.

Unfortunately, homeownership rates across the nation have been declining as more and more Americans are forced to rent. Nationwide homeownership rate was as high as 65.4%, now down to 55%, while in California its height was 51% and now hovers around 42%. The more opportunities to create not only affordable for-rent housing, but for-sale, housing the better our community will be.

Make no mistake, the six townhomes in the resurrected hospital building will be high-end luxury accommodations. I only hope they don’t get snapped up by out-of-towners for second homes.