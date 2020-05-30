Covering our 'Brave New World'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

It’s not a surprise that when there is a disaster, people turn to their local news sources for reliable information. Web traffic tends to spike sharply for days, sometimes weeks.

When the pandemic hit, therefore, our web traffic surged, sometimes more than double the normal pageviews. This lasted for an unusually long time—almost two months.

The last two weeks, however, we saw traffic fall back to more normal levels—still on the high side by pre-pandemic standards, but still nothing like the double or more levels we had been seeing since mid-March.

My colleagues at other Lee Enterprises papers across the country have seen the same pattern. We’re pretty sure that people are adjusting to this “new normal” and tiring of the crisis coverage.

That means that we’re all starting to pivot to that second stage of disaster coverage, where we chronicle the rebuilding and try to discern the contours of life after the crisis passes.

We’ve seen this before in Napa County, after earthquakes, fires, floods and droughts. But we’ve never seen anything quite this big and pervasive. It’s almost impossible to predict exactly when and how all this will play out.

