Don't waste your most precious right

Editor’s Note: I sat down to write something about the importance of voting only to realize, as happens sometimes now that I have been around here a while, that I had said it already. So I’m bringing back one from the archives, this time from 2018, just before the primary election.

When I turned 18, I took two bureaucratic steps that marked important milestones toward adulthood — one I dreaded and the other I had been looking forward to all my young life.

The first was to register for the draft, and I am fortunate to have been born in a period when my prime military years were relatively peaceful. So no draft for me.

The second was to register to vote. I came from a family where politics was the topic of everyday discussion and debate. We consumed news voraciously and talked about it endlessly. Voting was non-optional in our household.

As far as I can recall, I have missed only one opportunity to vote since the day I registered back in 1985, and that was some primary contest in an off year in Virginia. I don’t even remember the details of that election, but I regretted not voting then and I still do.