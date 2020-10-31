Don't waste your most precious right

Editor’s Note: I sat down to write something about the importance of voting only to realize, as happens sometimes now that I have been around here a while, that I had said it already. So I’m bringing back one from the archives, this time from 2018, just before the primary election.
When I turned 18, I took two bureaucratic steps that marked important milestones toward adulthood — one I dreaded and the other I had been looking forward to all my young life.
The first was to register for the draft, and I am fortunate to have been born in a period when my prime military years were relatively peaceful. So no draft for me.
The second was to register to vote. I came from a family where politics was the topic of everyday discussion and debate. We consumed news voraciously and talked about it endlessly. Voting was non-optional in our household.
As far as I can recall, I have missed only one opportunity to vote since the day I registered back in 1985, and that was some primary contest in an off year in Virginia. I don’t even remember the details of that election, but I regretted not voting then and I still do.
I have run across journalists from time to time who decline to vote to preserve their neutrality. I have also run across many people who don’t vote because they think it doesn’t matter, or that they don’t have the time.
I don’t understand either position. There is no good excuse not to vote — ever.
As the Register has pointed out in editorials several times, there is no right mentioned more often in the Constitution than voting, appearing specifically in five of the 27 amendments. It is the way that the public voices its concern, selects its leaders, and demands actions.
Petitions, protests, and free speech are all protected specifically in the Constitution, and they’re all fine ways to try to influence policy and affect the direction of our communities, states, and nation, but only by voting are leaders chosen and initiatives passed. Everything else is just talk.
The choice not to vote strikes me as almost akin to surrendering your citizenship. You have been handed a breathtaking power — the power to select your own government. Not to use such a power, particularly when it requires so little effort to exercise it, is a mind-boggling dereliction of duty, in my view.
So please vote. I don’t care who you vote for, or where you stand on the issues of the day, just don’t let the power handed to you by our Founding Fathers, and protected so carefully by the generations since, go to waste.
You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.
