So, in what may very well be the most Napa thing that ever Napaned, the Sunrise Rotary Club is bottling and selling Cabernet Sauvignon. The aim is to make it an ongoing venture, Justin Gomez, told me recently, by sourcing the juice from local vineyards and wineries that have excess fruit. Gomez is the club’s president elect, meaning he’ll take over the top job next July.

“If you’re not going to get much for it anyway, why not donate it to the community with the idea that the money raised would go back into the community,” he said, ticking off the various programs the club does locally: the July 4 parade, student scholarships, and food drives, among others.

(By way of full disclosure, I am a member of the Napa Sunrise Rotary, and fully support these efforts. This is also to say if any of the county’s service clubs want to talk about their own fundraising efforts, please know our pages are open to you. Just drop me a note.)

Technically speaking — and in case anyone from Alcohol Beverage Control is reading — the club is not actually making or selling the wine directly. It doesn’t have a license to do so. Instead, that’s being done by way of Matt Reid, who is the winemaker for Benessere Vineyards in St. Helena. Gomez and Reid met when they were both members of Leadership Napa Valley a couple of years ago.

It all came out of a simple, if obvious, idea:

“How can you raise money in a place where people love drinking?” asked Gomez. “Well, why don’t we make some wine?”

Enter Reid, who had in his possession a couple barrels from a label that had recently gone under. The former winemaker had left the state, and told Reid to do whatever he wanted with them. (In addition to his work at Benessere, he is also the co-owner of People’s Revolution Wines, the conduit for the making, bottling and selling of the Rotary vintage.)

Reid and Gomez said they are hoping the grapes from future vintages will come from leftover crops denoted by growers and wineries throughout the county. That means each will be distinct, likely deeply distinct, from the others. You could have grapes from St. Helena, Mt. Veeder and Oakville one year, and Atlas Mountain, Calistoga and Carenos in another.

Is that a challenge? Not really, said Reid.

“All those regions play well together, at least for Cabs,” he said. “Mt. Veeder Cab is very different from Calistoga Cab, but you can make a good blend.”

Regardless, it will definitely be Napa Valley wine, and so can use the famed designation without running afoul of the ABC or labeling authorities. A total of 46 cases have been made, and about 30 are left. You can order a bottle of 2018 Napa Sunrise Cabernet Sauvignon at Coles downtown or Bistro don Giovanni in north Napa or even get one delivered to you by emailing Reid directly at matt@pwrwines.com.

Gomez said the larger goal is to greatly increase the volume of the wine made, with the idea of selling it — with a modest markup from cost — to other Rotary clubs in the state. Even if they sold it to other clubs for $15 to $18 a bottle — the direct-to-consumer price from Reid is $40 — the proceeds would go a long, long way toward the club’s larger goal of making Napa a better place.

Also, though Napa is a famously generous place, the idea of donor fatigue is a real thing. People are constantly being asked to donate their time or treasure to dozens of very worthy causes. So, Gomez reasoned, why not give people the ability to help by doing something they’d probably be doing anyway?

Seems like a smart plan. Cheers.