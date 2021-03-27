Editorial: Just can't wait to be on the road again

Of all the many things I have missed during the pandemic, one is beginning to loom large for me – the road trip.

One of the great pleasures of my life is a long drive on the open road. I would much rather drive for days than fly for hours.

When my wife used to work weekends in the hotel business, the kids and I would take long jaunts around the state, whether it was Pennsylvania or California. For family vacations, we’d plan sweeping tours to visit friends and relatives. When we were on the East Coast, we’d range from Virginia to Quebec City, New York to Chicago and St. Louis. On the West Coast, we’d swing down to Los Angeles and Ensenada, visit our friends in Las Vegas, or take long drives through Oregon, Washington and Idaho.

As we moved back and forth from coast to coast (three times in 10 years), I took extended routes that added thousands of unnecessary miles to the trip, but took us to exotic parts of the continent that I’d never seen before. Did you know there is a winery in South Dakota? I’ve been there.