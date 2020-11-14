Even the little things matter

Journalists are often asked something like “What’s your favorite story?”
That’s a little like asking a parent “what’s your favorite child?” Or more accurately, asking a frog “what’s your favorite tadpole?” There are just too many to remember.
One does stand out for me, however, and that’s my very first one.
I hadn’t intended to become a reporter. I had my heart set on growing my hair long and playing rock and roll late into the night on FM radio.
By the end of college, I was cooking in restaurants and working part-time at an AM radio station (and no, not rock and roll — more like Anne Murray and Lionel Richie). I was very bored.
I saw an ad in the local daily newspaper for a reporter for a little weekly newspaper. I thought “Hey, I could do that.” I dusted off some clips from my high school newspaper, hauled out some history papers from college, put on my sad little tie, and paid the editor a visit. Somehow I was hired.
My first assignment was to cover the town council meeting of the county seat of Greene County, Virginia, the little town of Stanardsville (population 350 or so). It had one restaurant, one IGA grocery store, one newspaper office, one courthouse, one jail, and no stoplights.
It also had exactly one major tourist attraction, and that was the annual reenactment of the Battle of Stanardsville.
To call it a “Battle” doesn’t really capture the flavor of the original event, on Feb. 29, 1864. Two small cavalry detachments clashed near the town as Union troops tried to draw Confederate defenders away from Richmond by staging a diversionary raid toward nearby Charlottesville.
To the extent that it is remembered at all, it is known as the only time legendary cavalry leaders J.E.B. Stuart and George Armstrong Custer (yes, that Custer) met as the lead commanders on the battlefield.
But Southerners are never averse to a good Civil War reenactment, so at some point in the ‘80s, some clever person came up with the idea of staging one in Stanardsville as a tourist draw.
By the time I arrived in town as a cub reporter, the annual event had grown explosively. Hundreds of reenactors showed up, drawing many thousands more visitors.
The reenactment had in fact grown far larger than the original skirmish, including more troops, more cannons, and a wide array of civilians in period costume.
This led to the main agenda item of that cold January evening in 1990, when the town council met in the basement of the courthouse to discuss a serious problem with the next annual event, scheduled for late April of that year.
That problem? Port-a-potties. Not the lack of them — there were plenty of them for every year.
Rather the fact that port-a-potties are too narrow to accommodate the hoop skirts worn by female reenactors, leaving the women in a most uncomfortable position for the two-day event.
For about an hour, the council discussed options. Are there wider port-a-potties that could be rented? Who would pay? Could town residents make facilities in their homes available to the suffering women? Might the local circuit court judge permit the courthouse to be opened for the weekend, when it was usually locked tight.
In the end, the council voted to petition the judge to open the courthouse, with a promise that the town would take very good care of it (the judge eventually had mercy on the women and opened the courthouse for the weekend).
I was bemused. Coming from Washington, D.C. I was accustomed to breathless news stories about events in Congress and the White House, events that affected the country and the world.
Here I was watching self-government in action, and the topic was port-a-potties.
I decided then and there that this question was just as interesting to my readers as anything the Washington Post might write about Congress or the President — and just as deserving of respect. So despite my amazement, I wrote a straight-ahead news account about the action of the town council.
That moment cemented my love of community journalism. Looking at it from an inside-the-Beltway perspective, it was a tiny, slightly preposterous problem. But it was also a serious issue for the town’s one-and-only tourist event and a lot of local businesses and reenactors were counting on a solution.
I wanted to tell those kinds of stories, and I have been privileged to do so for more than 30 years now. Was it the best story I ever did? I doubt it. Was it the most important story? Hardly.
But it showed me right up front in my career that little things matter, and there is an inherent dignity and importance to even the most mundane story.
Local journalism matters — even if it involves the challenges of wearing hoop skirt in a port-a-potty.
Note: Local journalism needs your help more than ever. If you find value in the work we do, please consider joining as a member at napavalleyregister.com/members/join/ If you are already a member, we thank you for your ongoing support. Your patronage will help the Napa Valley Register remain a vital community resource far into the future.
Watch Now: California’s surprising history of Confederate monuments
You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.
You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!