Even the little things matter

Rather the fact that port-a-potties are too narrow to accommodate the hoop skirts worn by female reenactors, leaving the women in a most uncomfortable position for the two-day event.

For about an hour, the council discussed options. Are there wider port-a-potties that could be rented? Who would pay? Could town residents make facilities in their homes available to the suffering women? Might the local circuit court judge permit the courthouse to be opened for the weekend, when it was usually locked tight.

In the end, the council voted to petition the judge to open the courthouse, with a promise that the town would take very good care of it (the judge eventually had mercy on the women and opened the courthouse for the weekend).

I was bemused. Coming from Washington, D.C. I was accustomed to breathless news stories about events in Congress and the White House, events that affected the country and the world.

Here I was watching self-government in action, and the topic was port-a-potties.

I decided then and there that this question was just as interesting to my readers as anything the Washington Post might write about Congress or the President — and just as deserving of respect. So despite my amazement, I wrote a straight-ahead news account about the action of the town council.