The kids and I had a good time — we could pop off for day trips when my wife was working weekends, or prepare dinner for her when she had to stay late.

At the same time, it was hard work, and there were plenty of days when I strained to remember what it was like to have a lazy Saturday with no duties — or even just to leave my belongings arranged just so without small hands rearranging them. I used to joke grimly with my wife about counting off the days until they would be off on their own.

Now those days are in fact numbered. Our oldest graduates from college this weekend. My youngest graduated from high school on Friday.

I’ve packed my last school lunch, picked my last school outfit. Never again will I have to drop the kids off at school in the morning, or wait for them to return in the afternoon.

By the fall, it will be just my wife and I in the house alone every day for the first time in 22 years. We’ll have those lazy Saturday afternoons. We can have spontaneous road trips, and leave our belongings lying around wherever and however we want.

If you’d offered me all this, say, 15 years ago, it would have seemed like a dream come true.