For the first time in 22 years

When the time came, I was a mildly reluctant parent.
My wife and I had talked about having three, but that was in the early “We’ll live happily ever after in a castle made of candy” phase of life planning.
Eight years later, I was feeling the faint stirrings of middle age. I liked being able to get up and go to bed when I wished. I liked having my belongings arranged just so — and still being just where I left them hours or days later.
I was, in other words, pretty well set in my ways.
But my wife is famously persuasive, so at age 32, I found myself a father.
We knew we needed to have a second when our eldest discovered “Star Wars” and began attacking us vigorously with toy lightsabers. Definitely needed someone else to play with.
So at 35, I was a father again.
Two was enough, as it turns out. As anyone who has kids knows, the amount of work involved with multiple children goes up with some kind of exponential urgency. Three would have been more than any of us could take.
In the early years, a lot of the day-to-day childcare fell to me. I was freelancing at the time, so my schedule was far more flexible than my wife’s. She was working building a career in luxury hotels, so it was good I was able to ferry the kids to and from school or take a day off for a doctor’s visit or a snow day.
The kids and I had a good time — we could pop off for day trips when my wife was working weekends, or prepare dinner for her when she had to stay late.
At the same time, it was hard work, and there were plenty of days when I strained to remember what it was like to have a lazy Saturday with no duties — or even just to leave my belongings arranged just so without small hands rearranging them. I used to joke grimly with my wife about counting off the days until they would be off on their own.
Now those days are in fact numbered. Our oldest graduates from college this weekend. My youngest graduated from high school on Friday.
I’ve packed my last school lunch, picked my last school outfit. Never again will I have to drop the kids off at school in the morning, or wait for them to return in the afternoon.
By the fall, it will be just my wife and I in the house alone every day for the first time in 22 years. We’ll have those lazy Saturday afternoons. We can have spontaneous road trips, and leave our belongings lying around wherever and however we want.
If you’d offered me all this, say, 15 years ago, it would have seemed like a dream come true.
And yet now, facing the reality of it, I am conflicted. It will be wonderful to have that freedom again, but I already miss those day trips with the kids or making sure to have just the right juice boxes ready for lunch, or supervising homework around the dining room table.
In other words, somehow over the last 22 years, I have gotten pretty well set in my ways.
