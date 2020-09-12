For the love of the telephone

My earliest memory was from when I was about two. I was standing in the walkway from the front door to our little rented townhouse in Northern Virginia. The air was muggy and a summer thunderstorm was brewing.
The front door of the house was open, and inside I could see my mother, seated at her desk, watching me. She was in a burgundy housecoat with a golden paisley pattern, a favorite of hers for years to come.
She was talking on the phone while keeping an eye on me in the fenced-in front yard. When the first rumbles of thunder started, she set the phone down briefly and gently called me inside.
I don’t know if that’s a completely real memory or something I elaborated later, but one detail stands out as suggesting that it is real: my mother was on the phone.
My mother loved the telephone. She could talk for hours to friends and family. Once, legendarily, she spent an hour on the phone with a person who had dialed our number by mistake.
She would talk about family matters, share gossip and details of daily life, dig deeply into her various philosophical interests, which leaned toward ‘70s-era New Age spirituality.
My mother came from a family of natural storytellers, and she had this amazing ability to launch into a story that soared and evolved in interesting ways. But just when you thought she had lost her way in the story, or somehow missed the thread, she would bring you back with a bang, right where you began. Her stories were tight narrative circles that would have done any professional writer proud.
As a result, there was no such thing as a short phone call with my mother.
There was also hardly a day that went by that didn’t feature at least one extended phone call by my mother.
As happens with many kinds of addicts, however, her obsessive attachment to the telephone has had a lasting effect on me. I hate the telephone. A lot.
I do answer my telephone when I am at my Napa office, but only because I feel like I have to. I have not answered my home phone in at least a year, and perhaps only a handful of times since we moved into the house nine years ago.
I will answer my cell phone, but usually only if I know exactly who is calling.
If not, they’ll leave me a message if it is important.
My staff and friends have long ago figured out that the best way to reach me is by text or email.
The real problem comes when I have to initiate a phone call. I stall, and hesitate, find any excuse to delay the inevitable.
Actually being on the phone isn’t so bad, it’s more the act of making the call that causes me anxiety.
Call it an advanced form of introversion, I guess.
So now, if I answer your phone message with an email, perhaps you’ll understand.
