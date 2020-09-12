For the love of the telephone

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My earliest memory was from when I was about two. I was standing in the walkway from the front door to our little rented townhouse in Northern Virginia. The air was muggy and a summer thunderstorm was brewing.

The front door of the house was open, and inside I could see my mother, seated at her desk, watching me. She was in a burgundy housecoat with a golden paisley pattern, a favorite of hers for years to come.

She was talking on the phone while keeping an eye on me in the fenced-in front yard. When the first rumbles of thunder started, she set the phone down briefly and gently called me inside.

I don’t know if that’s a completely real memory or something I elaborated later, but one detail stands out as suggesting that it is real: my mother was on the phone.

My mother loved the telephone. She could talk for hours to friends and family. Once, legendarily, she spent an hour on the phone with a person who had dialed our number by mistake.

She would talk about family matters, share gossip and details of daily life, dig deeply into her various philosophical interests, which leaned toward ‘70s-era New Age spirituality.