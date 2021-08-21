From the Editor: A dose of real life

My youngest is off to college this fall, and as a result, he is having his first major entanglement with the world of bureaucracy.
He managed to navigate the complexities of college applications pretty well, and somehow he survived the legendarily byzantine financial aid application mostly by himself. He got signed up with Selective Service with a minimum of headaches.
This last week, I took a day off to assist on some final last-minute chores.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
First up, a routine physical, mostly to make sure his vaccines were up to date. We had just switched back to insurance we had many years ago, so this would be the first visit to this particular doctor in eight or nine years.
Oh, and look, the doctor’s office had moved to another part of town entirely, and we’d be 20 minutes late to the new facility (“They’ll try to squeeze you in, but there will be a wait,” the receptionist at the old office explained).
At the gleaming new office, there were forms for the parent and, for the first time in his life, forms for the patient to fill out himself, since he’s now 18.
“I hate (stuff) like this,” he mumbled, as he navigated the purposely convoluted forms.
After lunch, it was time to renew his just-expired passport. A call to the post office was only a little help.
“You have to go to USPS.gov and schedule an appointment there,” the clerk explained.
“You mean, I can’t just call you and schedule it,” I asked.
“No, they won’t allow it.”
Ah.
After a few mostly futile stabs at the website (it works with some browsers and not others), we had secured an appointment time, but in the intervening minutes, all the appointments for the day had filled up, so our bureaucratic journey extended into the next day.
Next up, applying for California’s Real ID. A mere 90 minutes later, we THOUGHT we had all the required documents uploaded (Does this document meet the requirements? No, it doesn’t have your birthday. How about this one? No, it’s not on the list. And so on).
Next appointment time to finalize the application was a week later. In Santa Rosa.
Finally, for myself, a little bureaucratic matter related to my mother’s estate. She died almost six years ago, but there is one bit of bureaucracy that will likely require me to file a form every year until, well, I am the one who dies.
My son watched in bemusement as all this unfolded. Watching me fill out the lengthy banking document related to my mother’s estate, he sighed and said “Shouldn’t this be easier?”
I thought for a minute then came up with the best explanation I could think of: “Welcome to real life.”
Check out the week in cartoons
Lisa Benson cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.