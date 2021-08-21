From the Editor: A dose of real life

My youngest is off to college this fall, and as a result, he is having his first major entanglement with the world of bureaucracy.

He managed to navigate the complexities of college applications pretty well, and somehow he survived the legendarily byzantine financial aid application mostly by himself. He got signed up with Selective Service with a minimum of headaches.

This last week, I took a day off to assist on some final last-minute chores.

First up, a routine physical, mostly to make sure his vaccines were up to date. We had just switched back to insurance we had many years ago, so this would be the first visit to this particular doctor in eight or nine years.

Oh, and look, the doctor’s office had moved to another part of town entirely, and we’d be 20 minutes late to the new facility (“They’ll try to squeeze you in, but there will be a wait,” the receptionist at the old office explained).

At the gleaming new office, there were forms for the parent and, for the first time in his life, forms for the patient to fill out himself, since he’s now 18.

“I hate (stuff) like this,” he mumbled, as he navigated the purposely convoluted forms.