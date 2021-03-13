From the Editor: A new offer you shouldn't refuse

We got a very gratifying response for the Editor’s Special offer on subscriptions we ran in January and February.
The column explaining the offer — and why local journalism matters — “convinced me to resubscribe just now because of the importance of local journalism in all forms, and the Register deserves my support,” one former reader wrote me.
That offer expired at the end of February, but the response was so good that our company’s circulation department agreed to a new offer: six months of digital access for $19.99. This offer is good through at least the end of March.
I’ve explained a couple of times before why we need your support, but this time, let me do something that I learned in my brief career foray out of journalism and into the non-profit world.
One of the things that our development director taught me was that people who donate to a non-profit like to know exactly what their money is buying. You need to tell them often what bang they’re getting for their buck.
As subscribers, you’re not exactly “donating” to the Register, but we are relying on you for ever more support, so I think the same principle applies. Here’s what your money is buying.
Your membership allowed reporter Sarah Klearman to apply for and receive a fellowship through the prestigious USC journalism school. Under the guidance of the USC staff, she will be continuing her excellent series of stories looking at the health effects of the pandemic on the farm workers that make this county what it is.
It allows Online Editor Samie Hartley to continue her outstanding work streamlining the website and social media, which are standouts in our company. She’s so talented at it that she’s been recruited by our company to assist the other newspapers it owns in the West.
You’re helping City Editor Kevin Courtney continue his great work running the news desk and also bringing you his beloved slice-of-life Napa Journal weekly column.
You’re allowing Business Editor Jennifer Huffman to develop her skills as a video storyteller. She’s learned some remarkable skills in shooting and editing video over the last six months, enhancing her already wonderful story and photo packages.
You allow our production chief Kelly Doren to do the complicated work of assembling the printed paper and e-edition every day, along with production of the monthly Distinctive Properties magazine, the weekly Faces & Places feature, and a whole bunch of other duties.
You make the time for Features Editor Sasha Paulsen to pull together our award-winning coverage of arts, entertainment, food, and of course, wine that define the culture of Napa County.
You give reporters Barry Eberling and Howard Yune the time to keep an eye on the governments in Napa County, the cities of Napa and American Canyon, and the Napa Valley Unified School District. Both reporters do excellent additional work: Howard as a feature writer and photographer, and Barry as an amateur historian and traffic writer.
You fund sports writer Andy Wilcox, who has the herculean task of keeping track of all the high school, college, youth, and pro sports in Napa County, while keeping an eye on regional and national sports that matter to our area.
Even though you’re subscribing to the Register, you’re also helping fund the work of our weekly newspapers in St. Helena and Calistoga, which function as Upvalley news bureaus for the Register. Cynthia Sweeney in Calistoga and Jesse Duarte in St. Helena do a great job keep us posted on the people and events in their areas.
You help pay for all the great freelancers and columnists that make the Register such a vital barometer of local news and culture. Your money also pays for the wire services that allow us to bring you regional, state, national and international news and commentary.
So you can see that your money matters. If you are already a subscriber, we thank you for your support. If you are not a subscriber but you find value in what we do — and you want to support these people who work so hard to bring you news, information and entertainment every day — please visit go.napavalleyregister.com/march19 and join today.
You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.