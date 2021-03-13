From the Editor: A new offer you shouldn't refuse

We got a very gratifying response for the Editor’s Special offer on subscriptions we ran in January and February.

The column explaining the offer — and why local journalism matters — “convinced me to resubscribe just now because of the importance of local journalism in all forms, and the Register deserves my support,” one former reader wrote me.

That offer expired at the end of February, but the response was so good that our company’s circulation department agreed to a new offer: six months of digital access for $19.99. This offer is good through at least the end of March.

I’ve explained a couple of times before why we need your support, but this time, let me do something that I learned in my brief career foray out of journalism and into the non-profit world.

One of the things that our development director taught me was that people who donate to a non-profit like to know exactly what their money is buying. You need to tell them often what bang they’re getting for their buck.