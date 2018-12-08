I never got to meet the late President Bush, but I do have one indelible memory of him.
It was late in the 2000 New Hampshire Primary season and the campaign of George W. Bush, the former president’s son, was fighting for its life. What had seemed to be a cake walk for the Texas governor had turned into an unexpected nightmare, with the insurgent campaign of Sen. John McCain connecting robustly with the contrarian voters of the state.
The younger Bush had seemed unsettled and uncertain for several weeks, with his normally disciplined campaign trying out several slogans and messages to counter McCain’s charismatic appeal as a maverick and a reformer.
With days to go before the vote, Bush decided to pull out all the stops. He organized a huge rally in a warehouse or hanger in the city of Milford. It was a huge event, complete with country music by the Bellamy Brothers, and a long list of speakers.
As far as I can recall, Bush had not appeared at any rallies with his father yet that year – in fact, he had seemed somewhat reluctant to tie himself to the former president, who had lost his reelection bid less than eight years before.
But on this night, Bush brought out everyone he could think of: his brothers, his mother, and the former president.
I had not been a huge fan of President Bush – I didn’t vote for him in either 1988 or 1992. I had found his campaigns unnecessarily harsh and strident, and his infamous Willie Horton ad attacking Michael Dukakis left me entirely cold.
But on this night, I got an entirely different view of President Bush. Here was a proud father testifying for his son. I could entirely relate – my own son was less than a year old and I couldn’t have been more proud. Covering the campaign as a reporter had drawn me away from my growing family for weeks at a time and I was missing home terribly.
After a series of remarks by various dignitaries, and some brief but amusing comments by Barbara Bush, the president stepped up.
“I’m proud to be here, I am proud of our son,” he told the cheering crowd. “I am proud of our whole family, and this boy – this son of ours – will not let you down. He’s going all the way; he’s going to serve with great honor all the way.”
His son, the presidential candidate, smiled and shrugged slightly at his father, who drew his boy to him for a handshake and a hug. Both men were visibly moved and the crowd went wild.
This, I thought, is what fatherhood is about. Stripped of politics or any ideological baggage, we all saw a proud father indulging his pride in and love for his son.
It brought a tear to my eye that night and almost 19 years later, it still does.