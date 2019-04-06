I’ve been a bit of a job hopper over the course of my career.
Depending on how you count it, I’ve had something like a dozen jobs in journalism since I first walked into a newsroom in the first week of January, 1990.
It’s not so much that I lose the jobs (I have been fortunate not to have been fired, though I came perilously close a few times). Rather I tend to get bored — or lucky. Or it proved advantageous to follow my wife’s career, which has always paid a lot more than journalism. A few times I have jumped ship quickly when it became clear I wouldn’t enjoy a new job.
On the upside, that means I have experienced a lot of different kinds of newsrooms and companies and I’ve lived in a lot of different places. That gives me a perspective that is unusual for someone my age.
On the downside, though, it has made my career kind of rootless, without a clear narrative. As a reporter, it can be hard to develop deep contacts and expertise if you’re jumping beats all the time. As a manager, it’s hard to develop and institutionalize a culture if you’re only around for a couple of years.
With all that in mind, you can see why today is something of a significant milestone for me.
You see, today marks five years since I started as editor of the Register. It also happens to be the longest I have worked for any one company, and it’s more than double my average for holding any one job.
I’ve said it before, but this is something of a dream job. Early in my career, at about 22, I found myself running a small weekly newspaper all by myself, with just a year of journalism experience under my belt, after my editor suffered a serious car accident. I did well enough that within a year I found myself as the official editor of a larger sister paper, then later in charge of a small group of weeklies.
It was a great job, lots of fun.
Problem was that I was all of about 24, supervising reporters as much as three times my age. What did I have to teach them? So off I went to gain some experience as a reporter in bigger papers.
As I rose up the reporting ranks – and accumulated all the trappings of adulthood: a spouse, a house, and kids—it became financially impossible to go back to doing what I loved, editing small town newspapers.
Then came the 2008 financial meltdown. I had been making a good living as a freelancer, but the economic crash put an end to that. And the economy also meant that newspapers were shedding jobs at a head spinning rate, so it seemed impossible that I would ever find my way back to journalism in any capacity, much less as a small town editor.
But life has a strange way about it. My wife got a good job in Calistoga at exactly the moment the longtime editor of one of the city’s newspapers retired. I sweet-talked my way into that job and suddenly I’m having a sweet little second act in journalism, a second act that took me to the newsroom of the Pulitzer-winning Press Democrat and then to the top news spot at the Register.
This is the job I always wanted at the kind of newspaper I loved working for. Even with all the changes and stresses of the industry lately, it is still the best kind of job I have ever had.
I want to thank all of you readers for your continued support of the Register and its weeklies, and thank all of my staff for their enthusiasm and professionalism under trying circumstances.
I’m lucky and proud to be here. However long I am privileged to hold this job, every day will be one more great day that I didn’t expect to have in journalism.