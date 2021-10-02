From the Editor: A terrible day in the newsroom

If there is a bright side to a terrible day in the newsroom, it is that you get to know your readers better.
As those of you who read us in print may have noticed, our edition on Sept. 23 had an unusual feature — Page A5, which contained the continuation of all four stories from the front page — was missing. In its place was Page A5 from the preceding Sunday, which featured the second part of our final They Served with Honor series.
Readers were not amused.
“Unsatisfactory paper,” one faithful reader opined. “Disappointed,” observed another. “Wrong page A5,” another advised.
All together, we probably got three dozen emails calls and comments, marking it as a genuinely terrible day in the newsroom.
Trust me, we were frustrated and unhappy as well. As it turns out, the page was right when it left the newsroom, and right when it left the central design center. But somehow on the contract press, they mixed up the computerized page files and out came Sunday’s version of A5, rather than Thursday’s.
This is supposed to be impossible. But as we have all learned by painful experience, when it comes to human endeavors, calling something “impossible” is the surest way to ensure that it is anything but.
Fortunately, in this modern era, the majority of our readers didn’t notice. The error didn’t affect the web versions of the story, and because the page was processed properly by the design center, it was correct in the e-edition, which replicates the printed paper in PDF form, at least on normal days.
But the people who relish the actual, solid, visceral printed page didn’t get to finish those stories until we reprinted them in full the following Saturday.
Here’s where the bright side comes in.
Although those readers who called and wrote and visited our office were confused and unhappy, and although many of them mocked us and questioned our competence and commitment to print customers, we’re glad they spoke up.
We’re not glad we made them mad, or made them laugh at us, but we’re glad that they cared enough to be upset.
Had such an error appeared with hardly a ripple, it would have caused us to question why we bother to do this job at all.
Instead, I had several nice chats with readers. Generally, they were understanding when I explained the process of how pages get produced and placed on the press – or misplaced, in this case. I heard from several readers that I had not heard from in a long time. And readers who visited the office seemed pleased when we were able to print out 11x17 copies of how the page was supposed to look.
We’re never pleased when we make an error, especially a bad one. We were definitely irritated that it was a mistake by an outside contractor that reflected badly on us in the newsroom.
But mostly, we’re just glad you all read us regularly and value the work we do. We’re glad you care about us enough to want us to be better. And we’re tickled that you were looking forward to finishing those stories.
Thanks for your continued support — and keep that criticism coming.
You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.