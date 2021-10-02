From the Editor: A terrible day in the newsroom

But the people who relish the actual, solid, visceral printed page didn’t get to finish those stories until we reprinted them in full the following Saturday.

Here’s where the bright side comes in.

Although those readers who called and wrote and visited our office were confused and unhappy, and although many of them mocked us and questioned our competence and commitment to print customers, we’re glad they spoke up.

We’re not glad we made them mad, or made them laugh at us, but we’re glad that they cared enough to be upset.

Had such an error appeared with hardly a ripple, it would have caused us to question why we bother to do this job at all.

Instead, I had several nice chats with readers. Generally, they were understanding when I explained the process of how pages get produced and placed on the press – or misplaced, in this case. I heard from several readers that I had not heard from in a long time. And readers who visited the office seemed pleased when we were able to print out 11x17 copies of how the page was supposed to look.

We’re never pleased when we make an error, especially a bad one. We were definitely irritated that it was a mistake by an outside contractor that reflected badly on us in the newsroom.