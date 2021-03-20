From the Editor: A year of coronavirus already?

When the lockdown came last year, it wasn’t entirely a surprise to me.
Through January and February, National Public Radio had been following the stories of two people — one living in Hong Kong, the other in the U.K. — who had traveled to Wuhan to celebrate the Lunar New Year with family.
The coronavirus outbreak hit in the midst of the holiday and the Chinese government imposed a draconian lockdown. The visitors couldn’t get out to go home. NPR checked in with these people throughout January and February.
I was particularly following the story of Lin Yang, an epidemiologist from Hong Kong. She and her husband and two school-aged kids were stuck at home with her parents in Wuhan. The lockdown was so severe that the kids couldn’t go outside to play. They were restless and depressed, and the adults were bewildered and frightened.
The stories were compelling, but at the time they seemed remote. After all, Wuhan is a long way away, and anyway, maybe the shockingly strict Chinese lockdown would do the trick in containing the virus.
As it became more obvious through early March that the virus wasn’t contained, after all, I still didn’t quite connect the NPR stories with my own life.
I don’t know why that hit me so hard. I have never been to the South by Southwest arts and technology festival, and for the most part, I don’t care at all what happens there. Somehow that just seemed like some kind of tipping point.
I was at my desk at the Register office when the news broke on March 6. All of a sudden the story of Lin Yang came flooding back to me. I realized that could be the fate of any of us.
I began thinking about what was in my pantry. What would happen if I were suddenly forcibly confined to home for weeks on end? Did we have enough rice and pasta to survive? Toilet paper? Toothpaste?
We did not.
Within a couple of minutes of hearing the South by Southwest news, I told my staff I had to run an errand, and I drove to Safeway to do my best survivalist/prepper act.
Over the next week, I made a few more trips. We socked away plenty of non-perishable food, stocked the freezer with fresh chicken stock and a few gallons of milk (did you know you can freeze milk? We didn’t until then).
By March 20, when the shutdown went into effect, we were ready for the worst. The Wuhan lockdown lasted 11 weeks, so we only had to get through, what, June 8?
No problem.
Here we are 52 weeks later, and we’re still at least partly shut down. I definitely wasn’t ready for that.
Fortunately, life has taken on some kind of normality. We just made it through the last of the chicken stock we made on March 14, 2020 (I know the date because we wrote the date on the storage containers), and we were able to make another year’s worth on March 14, 2021 (A fitting coincidence).
Fortunately, also, we never had to go through the kind of drastic lockdown the people in Wuhan endured. We were able to get to the grocery store and hardware store once in a while, so we weren’t stuck eating pasta and gazing longingly at the grass outside.
Still, it’s been a long, strange year. Hopefully, we’ll never see the like of it again.
But I plan to keep plenty of rice, pasta, and toilet paper on hand at all times just in case.
