From the Editor: A year of coronavirus already?

As it became more obvious through early March that the virus wasn’t contained, after all, I still didn’t quite connect the NPR stories with my own life.

Then South by Southwest got canceled.

I don’t know why that hit me so hard. I have never been to the South by Southwest arts and technology festival, and for the most part, I don’t care at all what happens there. Somehow that just seemed like some kind of tipping point.

I was at my desk at the Register office when the news broke on March 6. All of a sudden the story of Lin Yang came flooding back to me. I realized that could be the fate of any of us.

I began thinking about what was in my pantry. What would happen if I were suddenly forcibly confined to home for weeks on end? Did we have enough rice and pasta to survive? Toilet paper? Toothpaste?

We did not.

Within a couple of minutes of hearing the South by Southwest news, I told my staff I had to run an errand, and I drove to Safeway to do my best survivalist/prepper act.