By late 2010, I was pretty sure my journalism career was over. I had left newspapers almost a decade before to be a freelance writer. The first few years were great – I was making plenty of money and getting some nice bylines working for good clients, including Time and People magazines and the well-regarded Philadelphia Business Journal.
But about 2007, things started to sputter and news organizations scaled back on freelance budgets. I saw my income plummet and I was down to editing business documents and picking up whatever low-paid scraps I could scrounge. Finally I had to give up and take an office job in a non-profit organization run by a former newspaper editor I knew.
The final blow to my career hopes came when my wife got a great job at a hotel in Calistoga. Sure, I was looking forward to moving to the Napa Valley and being back in California after seven years back east. But no way was I ever going to be a reporter again, and I had no idea what I would do for a living.
Then something weird happened. I saw a small item on the website of the Weekly Calistogan saying that the longtime editor was retiring in the spring. No word on who would replace him.
I wasted not a minute hunting down the publisher, some guy named Doug Ernst.
Guess what, I told him – I’ve been a journalist for more than 20 years. I’ve even run my own weekly newspaper. I’ve covered Congress and the White House, but I really (really) love local news. I’m moving to Calistoga anyway, all on my own dime, and oh, by the way, I don’t really care what you pay me.
I don’t think he believed a word of it.
The family moved out here in April with no job for me and Doug still sounding a bit dubious. Finally, I convinced him to sit down for lunch, and he finally seemed to believe that maybe, yeah, this Scully guy could do the job.
After months of me sweet talking him, Doug finally called and offered me the job, effective at the end of June.
So began my unexpected second act in journalism.
I only got to work directly with Doug a short time, since he lost his job as publisher in a company restructuring a few months later. But I continued to work with him regularly in his new roles, as a PR consultant and, later, spokesman for Napa Valley College.
Through the loss of his job, through the uncertainty of his own career reinvention, and lately through his failing health, Doug maintained his good cheer and his genuine concern for me and all the other journalists he had hired and supervised over the years.
Meanwhile, my own journalistic reinvention continued in ways I could barely imagine back in 2010: a job at the excellent Press Democrat of Santa Rosa and then, in 2014, my dream job — editor of the Napa Valley Register. None of this would have happened had Doug not believed my story and offered me the job at the Weekly Calistogan.
Doug died this month after a brief struggle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, ALS, or as it is generally known, Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Although his own journalistic career was cut short in 2011, he leaves behind a long line of journalists whom he hired, mentored, or as in my case, rescued from professional oblivion.
He was a good boss, a gracious gentleman, and I owe him my undying thanks.