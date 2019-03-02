When I taught college journalism in Southern California, I liked to give a pop quiz midway through the semester.
Take out a piece of paper, I said, and number it 1 to 10.
For the first five, I’d ask a series of factual questions: How many glasses of water do we need to drink every day? Who was the least intelligent president? That sort of thing.
Questions 6 through 10 went like this: 6. How do you know the answer to Question 1? How do you know the answer to Question 2? And so on.
The trick here is that all 10 questions have exactly the same correct answer: “I don’t know.”
Seems there are a lot of things we think we know but are based on, well, what?
The general name for this kinds of “fact” is “common wisdom,” something that “everybody knows.”
For professional statisticians, historians, journalists and others, there is a more colorful technical name: “Zombie Statistics” (and their undead cousin, “Zombie Quotations”). These are “facts” that keep reappearing in news articles, journals, and popular writing, but tracing them back to their origin turns out to be very difficult, and often turns up the fact that they are, essentially, made up, albeit often based on some kernel of truth.
Take, for example, the water thing. It became common sometime in the 1990s to hear that we need eight glasses of water every day to look and feel our very best. To this day, this number appears all over the internet.
Seems sensible enough, but when you try to find where this scientific conclusion comes from, things get a little foggy.
A 2000 investigation by the LA Times finds that no nutritionist or researcher will endorse the common wisdom, and those that will hazard a guess say six max should do just fine. In fact, excessive water can be hazardous.
The common wisdom seems to have come from marketing efforts by an Iranian-born doctor who is selling his theory, which lacks any direct experimental evidence, that water is a wonder cure for almost any disease.
The “least intelligent president” bit comes from 2002, when a widely circulated and reported Internet rumor said the “Lowenstein Institute” of Scranton, Pa. had determined that George W. Bush was the least intelligent president, with an IQ of 91 (FDR was most intelligent at 147) based on an analysis of published writing, speeches, and remarks.
There is, however, no such institute and no known evidence of the intelligence score of any president.
Sometimes, these Zombie Statistics have large-scale effects. For example, in 2015 the World Bank, one of the globe’s leading crusaders against poverty, reported that development efforts in Africa had focused on the widely circulated notion that women on that continent did 60 to 80 percent of all the agricultural work.
The World Bank decided to test this theory and did a detailed study in six African countries. The result? Women perform around 40 percent on average. The difference may seem academic, but the ag development aid and expertise had been focused on women in Africa, while men were doing a majority of the work.
The point of all of this was to show students that it is the things you think you know that will trip you up. When someone says “studies show,” ask what studies? When someone says that some ethnic group commits crimes at some rate higher than others, say prove it. When someone says “The Supreme Court says…” ask what case?
It’s often not possible for journalists (or readers either) to spend all day questioning such assumptions, but once you get in the habit of looking, it gets surprisingly easy to spot a claim that could stand some extra investigation.
And I mentioned earlier “Zombie Quotes.” These are sayings by famous and learned people that support some position or assertion. Often as not, it’s Thomas Jefferson, Winston Churchill, or Mark Twain who is supposed to say these things, but often as not they didn’t.
It’s gotten so pervasive that Monticello, the foundation that runs Thomas Jefferson’s home in Virginia, has a website devoted to listing real and imaginary quotes by our third president.
For example, he really did say (in a 1783 letter written from Paris), “the tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots & tyrants. It is it’s natural manure.”
He did not, however, say, “A government big enough to give you everything you want, is a government big enough to take away everything that you have.” That first appeared in print in around 1952, but wasn’t attributed to Jefferson until around 2005.
He also did not say, “no nation has ever yet existed or been governed without religion. Nor can be.” That quote first appeared in an 1857 work by The Rev. Ethan Allen, relating a second-hand story told to him by a man known as Mr. Ingle. There is no trace of it, or anything like it, in any of Jefferson’s papers or contemporaneous accounts.
Which brings me to Question 5 on my pop quiz. It asks who said a familiar quote, one that you’ve probably heard sometime in the last few months. It is widely attributed to British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli, but scholars of Disraeli say they have no record that he ever said anything like it.
Its first appearance with attribution to the famous prime minister (though there are earlier quotes by other people that are similar), came in 1907 in Mark Twain’s famous autobiography.
That quote?
“There are three kinds of lies: Lies, damned lies, and statistics.”