 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From the Editor: Deadline approaching for election-related letters
From the editor

From the Editor: Deadline approaching for election-related letters

{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor

Deadline approaching for election-related letters

I will yield the floor this week and next to make room for more letters to the editor, which are coming in thick and fast as election day draws closer.

Just a reminder that we will stop accepting election-related letters at 5 p.m. on Oct. 23. We’ll run as many of the letters that come in under the deadline as we can through Monday, Oct. 26.

We are already pretty much full in our print editions through the 26th, however. We will run as many additional letters online only as I have time to process.

Note also that we are not running letters related to the St. Helena and Calistoga elections this cycle, just because we have so many Napa-related ones. To see letters and editorials related to the Upvalley races, please visit our colleagues at sthelenastar.com and weeklycalistogan.com.

The Star and Weekly Calistogan will accept election-related letters through 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19. Like the Register, they will run as many as possible in print in the Oct. 22 edition and the remainder online only.

You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editor

Sean has been editor of the Napa Valley Register since April of 2014. His previous credits include the Press Democrat, The Weekly Calistogan, The Washington Times and Time and People magazines.

Related to this story

+32
The week in cartoons
Local News

The week in cartoons

Check out the news of the week with a collection of the best cartoons by The Washington Post Writers Group's award-winning roster of syndicate…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News