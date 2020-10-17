From the Editor: Deadline approaching for election-related letters

Deadline approaching for election-related letters

I will yield the floor this week and next to make room for more letters to the editor, which are coming in thick and fast as election day draws closer.

Just a reminder that we will stop accepting election-related letters at 5 p.m. on Oct. 23. We’ll run as many of the letters that come in under the deadline as we can through Monday, Oct. 26.

We are already pretty much full in our print editions through the 26th, however. We will run as many additional letters online only as I have time to process.

Note also that we are not running letters related to the St. Helena and Calistoga elections this cycle, just because we have so many Napa-related ones. To see letters and editorials related to the Upvalley races, please visit our colleagues at sthelenastar.com and weeklycalistogan.com.

The Star and Weekly Calistogan will accept election-related letters through 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19. Like the Register, they will run as many as possible in print in the Oct. 22 edition and the remainder online only.

You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.

