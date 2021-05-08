From the Editor: Emerging from our shelter from the storm

My wife and I took a walk one evening this week, and we were a quarter of the way through before we realized we had both forgotten to bring face masks.
It felt both weirdly normal and weirdly abnormal.
There were a fair number of people out on the streets that evening, most not wearing masks. Still most people and small groups were giving each other a wide berth as they passed. One small cluster of people was gathered at a corner chatting, all unmasked but at a distance that would have been unusual two years ago.
On my drive to work down the valley the next day, traffic was terrible. Over the last few weeks, I have noticed traffic thickening, up and down the valley. St. Helena is once more clogged at busy hours, and taking a left across traffic at unsignalized intersections is once more an exercise in taking your life into your own hands.
It feels, in other words, like people are beginning to crawl out of their shelters and rejoining something like a normal life.
It reminds me of a familiar scene back East.
Hurricanes strike the Atlantic Coast regularly, and they bring pounding surf, howling winds and life-threatening floods. Only the foolhardy or the helpless try to ride it out in the direct path of the storm.
Even at a respectful distance, however, a hurricane is not a thing to be trifled with. Your best bet is to hunker down and wait for the storm to pass.
Paradoxically, the morning after a hurricane is usually breathtakingly beautiful. The storm strips every bit of pollution from the sky, leaving in its wake brilliant blue skies, fluffy white clouds and pleasant breezes. Although you know that somewhere, over the horizon, the storm is still raging and someone else is still sheltering from it, it’s hard not to get caught up in that beauty and peace.
Everyone leaving their shelter after the storm emerges into a perfect day. Yet it is a day tinged with fear and uncertainty. No matter how lovely the sky, how fluffy the clouds, you don’t know what your new world looks like.
What buildings are left standing? What trees have been uprooted? What streams and islands have been permanently altered by the winds and water?
Maybe nothing has changed. Maybe everything.
It takes hours, sometimes days, to understand the contours of your environment, to assess the scope of the damage and to begin to see what permanent changes the storm may have wrought.
All of us now are emerging from a sort of hurricane. It was too big to get out of the way of it, so all we could do is hunker down wherever we could.
The storm has passed us here, though it still rages in other parts of the world (and a new storm could always sweep over us here again).
We’re emerging into the perfect spring weather, enjoying seeing people again and celebrating that we have survived.
But as with the first hours after a hurricane, we don’t yet know what life will look like. It will take months, or even years to understand the changes that this massive storm has wrought.
