From the Editor: Emerging from our shelter from the storm

Paradoxically, the morning after a hurricane is usually breathtakingly beautiful. The storm strips every bit of pollution from the sky, leaving in its wake brilliant blue skies, fluffy white clouds and pleasant breezes. Although you know that somewhere, over the horizon, the storm is still raging and someone else is still sheltering from it, it’s hard not to get caught up in that beauty and peace.

Everyone leaving their shelter after the storm emerges into a perfect day. Yet it is a day tinged with fear and uncertainty. No matter how lovely the sky, how fluffy the clouds, you don’t know what your new world looks like.

What buildings are left standing? What trees have been uprooted? What streams and islands have been permanently altered by the winds and water?

Maybe nothing has changed. Maybe everything.

It takes hours, sometimes days, to understand the contours of your environment, to assess the scope of the damage and to begin to see what permanent changes the storm may have wrought.

All of us now are emerging from a sort of hurricane. It was too big to get out of the way of it, so all we could do is hunker down wherever we could.