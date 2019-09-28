Being a journalist can be a humbling endeavor.
There is no particular reason why people you don’t know would allow you into their lives and homes and share the intimate details of their experiences. Sometimes these experiences are the most extreme moments of their lives – pain, joy, terror, hope, all the emotions and feelings that make a story compelling.
But that’s often what the best moments in journalism are about – when another person lets you in, opens up, and allows you to tell their story.
So it was for me with our They Served With Honor series, which culminates in Sunday’s paper with a commemorative edition that brings together all 10 profiles of Napa County veterans with some other veteran-related material that wasn’t part of the series.
It fell to me to write these stories basically by accident: our staff is so small and I didn’t want to impose on my regular crew, who are all busy constantly just getting the news of the day into print and on the web. But it was also a significant enough project that I didn’t want to rely on freelancers. I wanted to control the timing, tone, and extra content of the stories, so it made sense to do it myself, even though I don’t get a lot of time to write and report these days.
How hard could it be to do four or five profiles? I figured.
“How about we do 10,” my publisher suggested.
That complicated things, and made July and August almost unbearably busy.
In the end, however, it was among the most satisfying projects I have ever been involved in.
All of the veterans we asked to participate agreed, although a few seemed kind of puzzled why I was asking about all this history.
They all invited me into their homes and sat for lengthy interviews, anywhere between 90 minutes and more than two hours.
They told me of their lives, not just war, but where they came from, what their families were like, what became of them after their wars were over. Often family members were there to listen and provide context and comments.
They dug out memorabilia – medals, certificates and commendations, uniforms, letters home, photographs, and all manner of irreplaceable objects. In some cases, they entrusted those precious relics to me for a few weeks as I prepared the stories.
But most of all, they trusted me to tell their stories of loss, fright, anger, pride, redemption and compassion.
As a reporter, there can be no more treasured gift.
And the reaction from the veterans and readers alike has been tremendous. We’ve gotten enormous positive feedback from readers. All the veterans and families I have heard back from have liked the stories very much.
One of our veterans told me that the public reaction to his Vietnam story has been so tremendous that it has been “like the parade I never got.”
It’s that kind of moment you can wait an entire career to experience as a journalist.
I am humbled that these people trusted me with the stories of their lives. I thank them, and I thank all of you have taken the time to read and share your thoughts.