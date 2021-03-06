From the Editor: Evidence that we need to do something about fire

Disasters come in distinct phases.

First is the initial shot of adrenaline — fleeing from the fire, digging out of the rubble of the earthquake, trying to move belongings to higher spaces to avoid the flood.

Then comes the anxiety — did our house survive? How are our friends and family? What do we do now?

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

After that, the reckoning with the new reality — the burn scars, the lost buildings, the changed landscape.

After a few weeks or months comes the longest phase of all — the dull, depressing reality of recovery.

I hadn’t taken Silverado Trail all the way for months, since shortly after the Glass Fire, until this week.

Back in October, it was still in that new reality phase, with burned trees and structures still standing.

By this week, it was clear that the long depressing reality of recovery had set in. Many structures have been cleared — Chateau Boswell is gone, the production building at Dutch Henry is down to a clean concrete slab.