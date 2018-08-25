In the early months of my career, I happened to hear of an artist in our small community who practiced the ancient craft of gilding, taking miraculously thin sheets of gold and carefully applying them to the surface of furniture, artworks and other treasures.
He had gotten a hefty contract from a neighboring county to restore a 300-something-year-old picture frame that hung in the court house. During the course of restoring the painting inside, the county had discovered that the frame was more interesting and valuable than the picture.
I arranged to spend some time in his studio, nestled in the gentle folds of the Blue Ridge Mountains, on the edge of the Shenandoah National Park. It was a quiet, rainy summer day and I sat and watched as he carefully removed damaged gold leaf and patched holes in the shiny golden covering.
I had only planned to spend an hour or so, but I wound up spending most of the work day.
He told me the fascinating history of gilding, which to this day uses techniques and tools that date to the Middle Ages. He showed me how the uncannily thin sheets of gold are painstakingly pounded by hand, pressed between well-worn sheets of animal skins.
He showed me the minute, meticulous movements necessary to attach the gold to the surface, using instruments that look like dental tools to lay the gold sheets on a thin layer of clay that acts as an adhesive.
It was fascinating to watch as these shimmering, almost translucent gold sheets were transformed into a solid surface, so solid-looking that the wooden frame looked like it was made from pure gold.
Although the story was of no great cosmic significance, it remains one my favorite assignments in almost 30 years of journalism.
I thought of this story this week, for the first time in a long time. I happened to be out having a drink with some interesting local characters in Napa and one asked me a seemingly simple question: “What is your favorite part of your job.”
There are a lot of things I like: managing a staff, organizing and advising on news coverage, writing editorials and columns, solving knotty administrative problems, and talking politics with reporters and officials alike.
But on a deeper level, I like days like that one long ago in the wooded mountains of Virginia, days when I am allowed into a world I know nothing about, meeting people and seeing things that I would probably never learn about except for my position as a reporter.
Over the years, I have met presidents and governors, celebrities and famous journalists, and all that is very well. But my very favorite part of my job is when I am allowed into some small, little known corner of the world and I am privileged to bring you, the reader, along with me.