From the editor: Hunting for logical faults

The “Appeal to Authority” fault involves invoking the name of someone famous or knowledgeable as a substitute for concrete evidence to support your position. “As Thomas Jefferson said...”

On the other end, there is the “Appeal to Ignorance,” which involves casting doubt on an argument because we don’t know everything about the topic, or using the very absence of concrete proof as evidence to support your own position. “We don’t know how the Egyptians managed to build the pyramids; we cannot discount the possibility that aliens helped them...”

As you can probably see, these faults sometimes bleed into one another. It is perfectly possible to have several logical faults wrapped into a single argument, or even a single sentence.

None of these are new — in fact, many of them were well-known and described by Greek philosophers. They have been part of arguments, debates, political conversations, bar-room banter, and pretty much every form of human communication for as long as humans have been talking to each other.

But logical faults seem to be having some sort of golden age lately. Why? Because we’re in a golden age of mass media. From talk radio to Congressional debates on C-SPAN to talking heads on cable news, you can get a 24-hour-a-day diet of slippery arguments and fallacious rhetoric.