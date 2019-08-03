A lot of times, it’s the editor of the paper who becomes the face of the organization. It’s our job to field your phone calls and emails, to hear your complaints (and sometimes your most-welcome praise), to speak to school groups and fraternal organizations, and so on. A lot of editors, like I do, also write a column of some sort to share news, ideas, and interesting stories that help explain and humanize what we do.
But editors don’t produce the papers by themselves. In fact, most of the really hard work gets done by other people, often without a lot of direct control by the editors. And often without a lot of public recognition.
So it is here at the Register and its weeklies. I am responsible for the overall direction of the papers, but it is my small but dedicated team of people who really make this happen. Today, I’d like to introduce them to you.
Kevin Courtney, city editor: Kevin is the guy who runs the Register’s news desk most days and works most closely with the reporters. He’s lived in Napa and worked at the paper since 1973, making him our longest-serving current employee. He’s from the East Coast (multiple places, I’m told) and served in the Army from 1968-70, after which he worked for several newspapers before landing in Napa. He’s familiar to many of you for his gentle weekly slice-of-life Napa Journal column.
Kelly Doren, copy desk chief: Kelly is a Napa native and is sort of the air traffic controller of the Register these days. He checks that our page plans, known as “budgets,” are correct and transmitted to our centralized design center smoothly. He coordinates with the designers on special sections and follows up on problems with production. And he also watches the news wires for matters of local interest. He joined the paper in 1996 as an ad layout person and later served as lead graphic artist. He is a talented freelance graphic artist and cartoonist on the side.
Jesse Duarte, St. Helena Star reporter: Jesse grew up in Colusa County, but has lived in Angwin since 2002, when he arrived to attend Pacific Union College. Jesse has been with the Star since graduation and he writes pretty much everything on the news side in St. Helena, and occasionally features too. Over the years we’ve watched him grow from a cub reporter into a well-respected professional and family man.
Barry Eberling, county reporter: Barry grew up in Southern California, but has worked for a variety of papers in Northern California. He has lived in Napa since 1994, but for most of that time, he worked at the Fairfield Daily Republic. We were lucky to be able to lure him away in 2014, bringing with him his passion for government coverage and his talent for high-concept story ideas that shed new light on the places where we live.
Samie Hartley, online editor: Samie wears many hats, including running our calendar and filling in as editor when Kevin Courtney or I are away, but mostly she is our online guru – fine tuning our website and capably organizing our increasingly complex and demanding social media strategy. She was raised in Brentwood, where she spent six years with her hometown paper, the Brentwood Press, before joining the Register in 2014. She and her husband live in Suisun City.
Jennifer Huffman, business editor: Jennifer grew up in Santa Rosa, but she and her husband have lived all over the Bay Area and even spent some time in Iowa. They returned in 1999 to raise their three daughters. At first she ran a small marketing firm, but she freelanced stories to the Register on the side, and eventually got to love the business so much that she came on board full time in 2005. She has a knack for spotting stories that give readers a strong sense of community.
Gus Morris, sports writer: Gus grew up in Healdsburg and attended the University of Oregon, where he covered the school’s high-flying sports programs and freelanced for several local papers, including the famed Oregonian. He joined the Register in 2018 to cover Upvalley sports, but he’s proven to be a versatile and wide-ranging reporter, a tough questioner, and a budding photographer.
Sasha Paulsen, features editor: Sasha is a Napa native who’s been lucky to see the world. She left to attend college, then followed her then-husband to Europe where he had a variety of jobs. They returned to the U.S., settling in Boston, where they raised two kids and Sasha worked at various newspapers. She returned to Napa in 1999 with her kids and has worked at the Register ever since, while working on side projects such as her recently published novel.
Dave Stoneberg, St. Helena Star editor: Dave is an Illinois native who moved west in 1979. He’s a familiar face to a lot of you, since he’s worked at various newspapers in the area, including two in Lake County and the Weekly Calistogan, where he was a reporter under the ownership of the eccentric Marjorie Brandon. He and his wife live in Lake County. He loves covering wine and organizes the monthly St. Helena Star/Napa Valley Vintners Tasting panel.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan editor: Cynthia is a Minnesota native but spent much of her life in Hawaii before moving to Northern California five years ago. She’s worked for the St. Helena Star and North Bay Business Journal before taking the helm at the Calistogan more than a year ago, in the town where she’s lived for three years. She’s got a knack for features and spotting a good business angle in any story.
Courtney Teague, public safety reporter: Courtney is our most recent hire, joining us last September after a two-year fellowship at online news site Honolulu Civil Beat. In Hawaii, she freelanced on breaking news assignments for The Washington Post and was news editor at Ka Leo O Hawaii, the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s student newspaper. She is from Southern California. She has a remarkable passion for requesting and analyzing public records.
Andy Wilcox, sports reporter: Andy grew up in Cleveland but has worked mostly in California, including the papers in Grass Valley and Auburn. He joined the Register in 2006 and moved to downtown Napa in 2009 with his wife. Andy covers sports with heart, giving seemingly obscure sports the respect they deserve and finding the dignity even in losing teams.
Tim Yagle, copy editor: Tim reads pretty much every news story and signs off on just about every page that goes out five days a week. He’s a Michigan native who now lives in Oakland (but still decorates his desk with the distinctive University of Michigan M). He’s worked at a variety of papers in the Bay Area, including as a copy editor at the Marin Independent Journal, before he joined the Register in 2008. He’s an avid marathon runner and trainer.
Howard Yune, city reporter: Howard is a native of New York state, where he started his career before moving west to work for papers in Oregon and Southern California. Before joining the Register in 2011, he worked for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat. Howard is a stylish writer who can make even the most mundane event seem magical, and he is also a talented photographer.
And starting in September, we’re adding a new position to the newsroom – a full-time wine industry reporter (previously it was just part time). We’ll be joined by Sarah Klearman, a Connecticut native and a recent graduate of Santa Clara University on San Jose. Although she’s just out of school, she has solid experience in newsrooms and comes to us highly recommended. We’re very excited to see what she can do.
So that’s the full-time staff team. They work very hard for modest money to bring you the best local news and information that we can.
They’ve risen to the occasion during several natural disasters and breaking news situations over the years.
I am enormously proud of them and of all the former reporters we’ve sent off to bigger jobs in journalism.
I happen to think the service they provide is unique and important to our community. I hope you agree. And if so, please consider subscribing to the Register to make sure we can continue this work well into the future: napavalleyregister.com/members.