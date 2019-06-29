I resisted reading Studs Turkel’s “The Good War” for many years. Oral history, I thought; who needs it?
But last fall, my oldest child passed me a copy of the book after it was required for a World War II history class in college. I decided to read it, if for no other reason than my kid had thought of me and my love of history during the class.
Within a few pages, however, I was hooked. Turkel interviewed scores of participants from World War II. Not just combat veterans, but people behind the lines, wives and friends left behind, prisoners of war, medics, spies, Holocaust survivors, resistance fighters, pacifists, even a handful of German and Japanese combatants and civilians.
At the time the interviews were conducted, in the late 1970s and early 1980s, most of these people were in late middle age or a little older, and had three or four decades of time to look back and gain some measure of perspective on their war.
Some recalled it as a chilling horror show. Others experienced it as a refreshing blast of freedom and opportunity, even fun. Some were wistful and nostalgic, others bitter at how the promise of peace in 1945 had frozen into a stultifying Cold War standoff with a former ally.
Perhaps most interesting were the accounts of black troops in the American army, who were proud of their service and outraged by the shabby treatment they received from white officers and the rude welcome they encountered when they returned home, even in non-segregationist states. In their words, you could see the roots of the Civil Rights movement that blossomed a decade later.
The one unifying theme that struck me, however, was that even in the largest conflict, even in the biggest army, war is a profoundly individual experience. Utterly unlike reading big history books years later, the lived experience of war is limited largely to what you can see in front of you at the time.
What that means is that the real story of a war is told in fragments and memories, and each participant – veteran and civilian alike – has a unique perspective.
Starting in July, we’re going to start a series bringing some of those unique perspectives from right here in our own community. We’re calling it “They Served with Honor,” collecting the stories of veterans from as many conflicts as we can locate. We’ll do 10 stories over 10 weeks, then collect the results in a special section in late September.
Along the way, we’ll include useful information by and about veterans, provided by the Napa County Veterans Commission.
We’ll start with Napa native Chris Rubio, who still vividly remembers the disorientation and fear he felt as he was transformed almost overnight from a raucous, carefree teenager fresh out of Napa High School to a 19-year-old husband and father-to-be shipping out to the jungles of Vietnam. We met this week and he spoke with passion and candor about his experiences, and with the 50-year quest to find peace with what happened to him over there – and when he came back home.
Where we go after Chris depends in large part on you. We want your suggestions for veterans to interview.
We’d like to find interesting local veterans from all eras, all ages, and all branches of the service. It doesn’t even have to be a combat – or even wartime – veteran. Anyone with a good story of service, or with an interesting perspective on post-service life, could be considered.
We’ll do 10 profiles for this series starting later in July. But if we find more than that, we’ll make this part of an occasional series even after September.
If you know (or are) a veteran with stories to tell, please write or call me. I’ll also add a link to the online version of this column where you can nominate him or her (or yourself). Please include enough detail that we can evaluate whether the veterans should be included in the series and we can contact them if so.
We’ll never quite recreate Turkel’s dizzying and fascinating eyewitness account of World War II, but we’re hoping that we can at least document some of the many veteran stories that live around us.