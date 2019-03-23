I had planned to sit down to write a column of outrage about the recent college admittance cheating scandal. After all, I have two college-age kids aiming for top tier schools and I find it outrageous that wealthy parents could simply buy their way to a spot in an elite school, possibly at the expense of my kids and definitely at the expense of kids less fortunate than mine.
But as I considered all the clever scorn I planned to heap on the parents, coaches, and test counselors involved, a thing began to bother me. Namely that I might be the beneficiary of one of the elements widely discussed in this scandal.
No, my parents didn’t buy me a spot in a university or help me cheat on the tests or application. In fact, I had pretty decent grades and a better-than-average SAT, so I’d like to think I could have done all right no matter what.
In all the coverage of the scandal, however, one thing kept coming up—something called “legacy admissions.”
It’s perfectly legal for universities to give a preference to the children of alumni, known as “legacies.” The argument is that it boosts family “loyalty” to the institution, and guarantees an enthusiastic participation by student and family alike. Many elite public and private universities use legacy admissions in some form.
Critics say that “loyalty” and “enthusiasm” are code words for “donations” so that legacy admissions are really a naked play to extract more money from alumni. In that quest for donations, the universities tend to perpetuate the historic structures of power and privilege that have existed for generations.
As it turns out, I had legacy to burn. I went to the University of Virginia—it was the only school I applied for—and my family had been teaching at or attending it almost since it was opened in 1825.
On my application was a large box asking whether any family members had attended the university. I filled that box and ran out of room, so I added, after the long list of names, “et al.” The Latin phrase to indicate “and others.”
As a 16-year-old high schooler in 1984, I thought it was a brilliantly cheeky flourish.
Now I realize it was an arrogant thumb in the eye to every one of the other applicants that year who didn’t happen to be lucky enough to have a 160-year pedigree at the University.
Hardly any of my fellow applicants could claim their mothers as legacies that year, since women had only been admitted to the University, outside of a few rare programs, since 1970. Most of those women were too young to be sending students to college in 1984 and 1985.
Worse was the situation of African-American students. The first black graduate student wasn’t admitted until 1950, the first undergraduate black students in 1955, and until the early 1970s, it was rare to see a black face on the grounds.
That meant any black student my age would be lucky to list even a single name in the legacy box on the application. Most would have none.
And students of any race who came from families with no history of college attendance suffered the same disadvantage.
Legacies like me got in line in front of all the others.
I have no idea how much of a leg up my lengthy UVA history gave me over my fellow applicants, but it is clear that it was a matter of some importance since the University devoted so much space on the application to the question.
Today, the University merely says that legacy is “acknowledged” in the review of an application, whatever that may mean.
The intervening 30 years have no doubt helped heal some of that disparity—many more women and minorities have attended the University in recent decades than in the decades before I applied, and therefore many more applicants for the fall of 2019 will be able to list some kind of legacy to be “acknowledged.”
Still, that does nothing for those many students who hope to be the first generation of their family to attend college.
Although there was nothing illegal about my use of my lengthy legacy to get into school, I and all the well-off white students my age had an unearned advantage that is hardly more fair than that enjoyed by the wealthy kids whose parents bought their way into school.