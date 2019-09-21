From the Editor: Is this thing even a car?

As I sat at the wheel of a new Ford Fusion in the rental car lot, I was possessed by one baffling thought.
“How do I turn this thing on?”
It had been 10 years since I had last bought a new car, and at least three or four since I had rented a car.
Back in those Old Days, vehicle had things like keys, ignitions, gear shift handles, gas caps, radios, and other objects that would have been familiar to pretty much any driver since the 1920s.
But here I was confronted by a bank of multiple TV screens, a green button, and a big silver knob mounted in the center console.
I felt old and helpless, as I stabbed futilely at the button and hoped something would happen. I even pulled out the owner’s manual in a desperate effort to make the thing do something to prove that it was, in fact, an automobile.
Finally, after a few humbling minutes, I discovered the right combination of pressing the brake pedal and punching the On button. A tiny little box lit up on the left hand screen that informed me that the Fusion was “Ready to Drive.” The engine whirred like a gentle fan, sounding nothing at all like, say, an aging Jeep Wrangler.
My journey into the 21st century was occasioned by the sudden death of my beloved 2009 Jeep Wrangler. I loved that vehicle more than any I have ever owned. We had been through many adventures both on road and off, including a memorable transcontinental ramble with my children and felicitous escape from disaster on the back roads of Death Valley.
I had hoped to drive it forever, but at 187,000 miles, the car had decided that it was tired. Having already dropped $900 to repair a near-fatal transmission leak, I was looking at another $2,000 to repair major oil and coolant leaks. Not to mention the persistent clatter in the engine that seemed to be getting worse.
“I don’t know how much more money you want to put into this thing,” my blunt-spoken mechanic said during a visit in late August, sending a stab through my heart as sharp as if he had suggested burying a treasured family pet before it was actually dead.
I went and scouted new Jeeps, toying with the cost-benefit analysis, pondering whether we can really afford a new car while having a kid in college. Mostly, however, I just stalled, hoping all the problems would fix themselves and I could nurse the vehicle to 250,000 miles. I mean, so what if I have to add oil once a week? That’s not so hard.
But on Tuesday of last week, my Jeep — my friend, my protector, my near-constant companion for 10 years — cried “enough.”
As I was accelerating onto Highway 29 at Lincoln Avenue on the way home, something popped under the hood. The engine light came on, along with an alarm I had never heard before. The car bucked and heaved while I looked for a place to pull over.
My handy engine code scanner (yes, the car had gotten to the point where I needed one on hand at all times) told me that cylinder 1 of 6 was misfiring, which, the scanner’s manual helpfully explained, could be something minor or could suggest “catastrophic engine failure.”
I nursed the vehicle back to my office, with the engine chugging and clattering like an antique tractor. There it sat for several days while I managed to get used to my rented Ford Fusion (I wound up enjoying it quite a bit once I figured out what most of the buttons, dials and screens actually did) and arranged for a new Wrangler.
In the process of buying a new Jeep, I finally came to terms with the fact that these days, as the salesman put it, you’re not buying a car so much as buying a computer system with wheels.
We bought the most basic possible Jeep model (hand-cranked windows are cool), yet it still bristles with technology and functions that were unimaginable in my old Jeep – no ignition, a radio that chats happily with my iPhone, a backup camera and other wonders of modern technology.
I’ll actually miss the Ford Fusion – it’s a pretty slick ride once you figure it out – but I am happy to get to know my new Jeep friend, even if I doubt I’ll ever stop mourning my first one.
And I feel a little better about myself, because at least now I know how to turn the thing on.