From the Editor: Journalism, readers come to terms with a new subscriber-based business model

Anyone who runs a business will understand how preposterous this situation sounds, but that’s where newspapers found themselves in the early 2000s as the ad market on which we had counted transformed beyond recognition.

The answer has been a slow process of transformation for journalists. We have had to learn to become entrepreneurial after decades of avoiding that kind of behavior with a near-religious zeal.

If you own or work in a normal business, you know you have to constantly engage the customer, to explain why your product or service is worth the price, and is maybe a little bit better than the next guy’s version. In marketing and fundraising, it’s called the “big ask,” where you convince the customer that it is worth dropping some hard-earned money on your project or business.

It took about 10 years, but we’re finally getting pretty good at explaining why what we do is worth some real money. You’ve seen my own columns most likely, but you’ve probably also seen social media posts from my staff and other journalists reminding the public that “local journalism matters.”