From the Editor: Journalism, readers come to terms with a new subscriber-based business model

Over the course of the last century, newspapers developed a business model that most business owners would find puzzling.
Ad revenue — particularly classified ad revenue — just kept booming and publishers were making plenty of money, far more than they needed to run the paper.
News publishers responded by doing two things that would otherwise seem counter-intuitive.
First, they made the physical newspapers cheap, or even sometimes free. The daily paper might sell for a nickel or a quarter on the street, even though the physical cost of getting it to your door was many times that.
Second, they increasingly separated the newsroom from the advertising department. That meant that an editor or reporter would be less likely to ignore an important story for fear of offending some deep-pocketed advertiser. So seriously did newspapers take this separation that it’s usually known as “the wall” between advertising and news.
Pretty much everyone who’s worked as a journalist since the early 20th century has been trained not to deal with advertising issues in any way. In many cases, editors and reporters made it a point of pride not to know anything about the newspaper’s finances at all.
This worked out great for a long time. At least until suddenly it didn’t.
I have written here a number of times about the changes in the advertising market (particularly those juicy and profitable classified ads) that have made us ever more dependent on support from readers.
There are two other side effects of the changes, however, that are a little less obvious.
First, we had to convince you, the reader, that the news we were bringing you had value. Quite by accident, we had trained the reader to assume that the newspaper was worth the pittance that we charged.
Second, we had to convince ourselves, the journalists, that we needed to worry about where the paper’s revenue comes from. Again quite by accident, we had trained the reporters and editors to think that money didn’t matter and the paychecks would just keep clearing the bank forever.
It is as if you were running a hardware store by giving away merchandise for pennies on the dollar and forbidding half or more of your staff from doing any activity that might generate any revenue to make up for it.
Anyone who runs a business will understand how preposterous this situation sounds, but that’s where newspapers found themselves in the early 2000s as the ad market on which we had counted transformed beyond recognition.
The answer has been a slow process of transformation for journalists. We have had to learn to become entrepreneurial after decades of avoiding that kind of behavior with a near-religious zeal.
If you own or work in a normal business, you know you have to constantly engage the customer, to explain why your product or service is worth the price, and is maybe a little bit better than the next guy’s version. In marketing and fundraising, it’s called the “big ask,” where you convince the customer that it is worth dropping some hard-earned money on your project or business.
It took about 10 years, but we’re finally getting pretty good at explaining why what we do is worth some real money. You’ve seen my own columns most likely, but you’ve probably also seen social media posts from my staff and other journalists reminding the public that “local journalism matters.”
And over that time, it seems that the public is getting the message that journalism is worth real money. The turmoil of the last five or six years has helped elevate the importance of fact-based news, but even without that, I think the public was beginning to understand that news organizations need money. Since the late 1990s, newspapers and broadcast outlets have consolidated, cut staff, and reduced their offerings. In far too many cases, they have gone out of business entirely.
At first, I suspect, readers and viewers assumed these cuts were just penny-pinching greed by owners. As we got better at explaining the real costs of gathering and presenting news, and explaining the fundamental transformation of the ad market, however, I sense that the public began to understand that they needed to step up to preserve their trusted news outlets.
So here we are: we’re finally willing to ask for your support, and an increasing number of our readers are willing to underwrite the real cost of providing this important public service.
I have asked before, but I will ask again: If you are not a subscriber but you see value in what we do, please consider visiting napavalleyregister.com/members and becoming a member at whatever level you can afford.
And as always, if you are already a member, please know that we deeply appreciate your support. You are a valued customer to us and we need you just as much as the restaurants, hardware stores, car dealerships and all the other businesses that rely on your faithful patronage.
