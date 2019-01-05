Last week, we received a remarkable letter from the father of Alaina Housley, the young woman from Napa killed late last year in a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks. She was just 18 and in her first year at Pepperdine University.
In the letter, father Arik Housley thanked the community for its support. He also thanked the Register for its discretion in not naming Alaina’s killer in several recent retrospective stories, but at the same time, he scolded other new outlets for naming him.
“The TV stations covering sporting events continue to show games but no longer show the idiot running onto the field or the court for his/her political message or short-lived fame. Why do they still cover mass shootings and acts of violence, and then turn these people into martyrs?
“Because media is a business and they feel, ‘if it bleeds, it leads.’ They think we want to see the violence. They should see in the declining ratings, maybe that isn’t the truth.
“To the Napa Valley Register, thank you for posting (appropriately) on the Dec. 28 article, stating ‘a gun-man struck the Borderline Bar & Grill...’ We don’t need to make him famous. We don’t need to let his pity and loneliness allow him to become famous because you need to sell papers.”
This touches on a lively debate that’s going on inside newsrooms across the country.
The killers in these cases are indeed often trying to make some kind of point, whether seeking fame or striking a public blow against some enemy, often an imaginary one. Certainly they are not motivated merely by killing a particular person – they are looking for a way to make a public statement.
There has also been some research suggesting that there is a copy-cat effect. A would-be shooter may feel more empowered by seeing another person carry out an attack, and may even try to outdo past killers in a bizarre race for the highest body count.
That puts journalists in a tough spot. The public is always hungry for news in the wake of a disaster or major crime and the obvious questions in a case like this are “Who” and “Why?” We are the public’s eyes and ears in an emergency and in the recovery afterward.
And yet, we don’t want to spur copycats, or give a disgruntled person the validation and even practical instructions to carry out such a shooting. We also don’t want to traumatize the families and survivors more than necessary.
The Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center at the University of Texas, argues strongly that media should not name the shooter right from the start and has started a website devoted to the effort, called dontnamethem.org.
“The focus of the campaign is to shift the media focus from the suspects who commit these acts to the victims, survivors, and heroes who stop them,” they argue.
The Poynter Institute, a widely respected journalism ethics think tank, and owner of the Tampa Bay Times newspaper, meanwhile, argues strongly that the media must name the shooter. They argue that it is important for the public to know who committed the crime in the interest of accuracy and to understand if there are deeper factors behind the person’s actions.
They also argue that it is important to look at the methods and motivations in order to discern trends or identify the need for action: were the weapons obtained legally? Were there gaps in the mental health or law enforcement systems that could be fixed? Were other people in some way culpable by failing to stop the attack?
But Poynter says something important as well in its argument: “Instead of vowing to avoid the name of the shooter, journalists would be better off promising to use the name responsibly, to tell the stories of the victims completely and to refrain from publishing poorly-sourced information that has a higher likelihood of being wrong.”
This is where I want the Register to be on this issue. I think it is necessary, at least in the early reporting on an incident and whenever reporting on official investigations or litigation, to name and examine the motivations and method of a shooter. It is important that the public understand something about this person and to have the most accurate and complete picture of what happened and why, if for no other reason than to understand if the system needs change or others should be held accountable.
But for the most part, the focus should be on the victims and survivors. We need to keep a perspective on what the story is about.
In the case of Alaina Housley, the story from the Register’s perspective was on the stunning loss of a beloved young woman, the community’s shock and grief. The name of the man who fired the gun on that awful night is not a significant detail in most stories given that context.
The case was a little different with the Pathway Home shooting in Yountville in March. That shooting happened in our own community and it seemed more important for us to examine the identity and methods of the gunman in more detail, at least sometimes.
But at the same time, it is not necessary to name him or rehash the bloody particulars in every story related to the incident. When the focus is on the victims and survivors, we will try to minimize the discussion of the shooter.
I hope we don’t have to apply this policy to new shootings in the future, but it seems grimly likely we will. So we will adhere to Poyter’s advice, and use the name and details of mass shooters responsibly and as sparingly as possible.