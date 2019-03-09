California has a reputation as a leader in many areas nationally, but in terms of government transparency and public access to documents, the state is far behind the pack.
A 2015 study by the Center for Public Integrity ranked the state a mere 28th out of all states in the public’s access to records. Among the deficiencies the report found was a lack of a central entity to monitor and ensure that governments release records; the lack of a law mandating that records be released online or in an easy-to-access electronic format; and the lack of a clear and affordable appeals system when government denies access to a record (basically, you have to file a lawsuit).
California’s existing laws are riddled with exemptions and loopholes that allow local and state government to deny access to records outright, to stall for long periods of time, or redact so much of a released record that the document becomes useless. But at the same time, at least state law (and the state constitution too) protects your right generally to know how your government is operating.
Why does this matter?
Because you’re paying for these records. You’re paying the salaries of the officials who create and use these records. The information in government files affects your life every single day – how much you pay in taxes, how your schools functions, the condition of your roads, the effectiveness and honesty of your law enforcement and civil service staff.
Other than the right to vote, the right for the public to see and understand how and why its government functions is the most important method of keeping our government clean and honest.
This week, the American Society of News Editors and Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press are making the 14th annual “Sunshine Week,” when news organizations and open government organizations highlight the importance of open records laws.
Open records are the stock and trade of news organizations like the Napa Valley Register. We routinely request records from various agencies to check how effectively they are representing the interests of our readers and the residents of Napa County.
Most recently, for example, we have requested records of serious misconduct by law enforcement officers, information that was only just unsealed by a new law that went into effect on Jan. 1. So far we have only uncovered good news – the Napa Police reported they had no serious misconduct reports between 2008 and 2018. We are still waiting to hear back from county agencies, such as the Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office.
In other counties, however, such record requests have turned up some glaring misconduct that was being hidden from the public – and sometimes hidden even from local prosecutors who needed that information. In Solano County, for example, charges were dropped against a 56-year-old woman who was mauled by a police dog and arrested. Records requested by KQED radio and the Bay Area News Group demonstrated that a Rio Vista police officer had filed a misleading report and that the officer had been disciplined after an internal affairs investigation – an investigation that was never reported to the district attorney who was considering charges against the woman.
But a lot of the day-to-day business we do under the protection of open records act has little to do with scandal and misconduct. Routine matters such as the agendas and staff reports for government meetings must be released to the public under what’s known in California as the “Brown Act,” one of several open government laws on the books. Deliberations and discussions by public bodies must happen in open, where reporters and residents can see them.
And open records laws aren’t just tools for reporters. Anyone can file requests with government agencies, from meeting agendas to code citations on your neighbor’s house to expense account records of your elected officials to concealed weapons permits issued by your local sheriff’s office, it’s all there for you to look at.
Of course, it can be a time consuming thing for a busy individual to find these records, ask for them and interpret them once they are released.
That’s where local journalists come in. We get paid to attend the meetings, to ask for records, and interview the people responsible. We do this so you don’t have to. We are your eyes and ears.
In order to do that, however, we need your support. News gathering is an expensive business and it’s no secret that the historic advertiser-based model that kept newspapers and other journalists afloat for decades is declining. That means we need your help.
For Sunshine Week, therefore, I have a humble request. Please consider subscribing to the Register (or whatever news organization best meets your needs). We’ll keep fighting for your right to know, and we’ll keep asking for public records to hold our government accountable, but the more of you who sign on as subscribers, the more money we’ll have to keep up the fight.