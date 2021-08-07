From the Editor: Life in the Grand Hotel

Except that there is one little aspect that transforms this movie into something more timeless.

At the start of the film, a long-term hotel resident observes a new crowd of guests checking in and sighs "People coming, going. Nothing ever happens."

But of course, a lot happens after that, suggesting that the line is a bit of throwaway irony to set the scene.

At least so it seems until the very end, when the guests who have been at the center of all the drama and mayhem are seen checking out. As they exit the building, we see new guests entering and checking in, greeted by the staff with the same warmth and bustle of activity as the guests at the start of the film.

Before we even know their names or stories, the film cuts to the credits and the movie is over.

It is that moment that elevates “Grand Hotel” to brilliance and has made the movie a favorite of my wife, who spent 25 years working in luxury hotels.