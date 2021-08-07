From the Editor: Life in the Grand Hotel

The 1932 film “Grand Hotel” may have won the Best Picture Oscar for the year, but to a modern eye, it could easily be seen as a bit cheesy and melodramatic.
It takes place in a luxury hotel in Berlin sometime in the post-war, pre-Nazi era and features a cast of separate but interlocking stories: A cash-strapped European baron seeking money to extract himself from a criminal gang that has its hooks into him. An aging and depressed Russian ballerina who famously says, “I just want to be alone.” An accountant dying of a terminal disease and eager to find fun in his final days. An industrialist in town to close the deal of a lifetime.
The diverse storylines intersect and intertwine, woven together by location and the staff who serve them. It’s a narrative structure that is completely familiar to later generations who watched guest-star-studded comedy/dramas like “The Love Boat” or “Fantasy Island.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Naturally, the intersecting storylines lead to drama: conflict, theft, romance, jealousy, deception, and ultimately violence and death.
It’s an entertaining enough movie today, even though it betrays its theatrical roots. It feels somewhat constrained and contrived, as sometimes happens when a cleverly staged play is adapted to the borderless world of film.
It would probably be forgotten today except that the actress who delivered the “I want to be alone” line was the famously reclusive Greta Garbo. That line, to her considerable irritation, later became a metaphor for Garbo’s lifestyle in the public mind and popular press.
Except that there is one little aspect that transforms this movie into something more timeless.
At the start of the film, a long-term hotel resident observes a new crowd of guests checking in and sighs "People coming, going. Nothing ever happens."
But of course, a lot happens after that, suggesting that the line is a bit of throwaway irony to set the scene.
At least so it seems until the very end, when the guests who have been at the center of all the drama and mayhem are seen checking out. As they exit the building, we see new guests entering and checking in, greeted by the staff with the same warmth and bustle of activity as the guests at the start of the film.
Before we even know their names or stories, the film cuts to the credits and the movie is over.
It is that moment that elevates “Grand Hotel” to brilliance and has made the movie a favorite of my wife, who spent 25 years working in luxury hotels.
The overriding message is that guests may go and come, with stories that range from mundane to melodramatic, but ultimately they will leave and be replaced by new guests, with their own stories and dramas. However dramatic and urgent the events of now may seem, they are ephemeral. We are the heroes of our own stories, but to the places where those stories take place, we are as transitory and fleeting as the stories in “Grand Hotel.”
Like my wife, I have found the movie hard to shake. It’s about hotels, but the message could be about anything. I sit at restaurants and bars now and watch the ebb and flow of guests. Note the interactions with each other and with the staff. Food comes and goes. Guests depart and minutes later a new set of guests occupy those chairs, oblivious to all the dramas and joys that the previous occupants may have experienced there.
So too in the newsroom.
The spot where the late, great Pierce Carson sat was studded with memorabilia, bottles of wine, old copies of the paper. After he died in 2017, we left the desk mostly untouched for a little while, but gradually we removed the bits and pieces of the shrine to Pierce. Today, there is no mark of Pierce there and the desk is occupied by sportswriter Andy Wilcox, who just happened to like the view there better than at his former desk.
Likewise, when Kevin Courtney retired in June, after more than 48 years at the Register, we left his desk as he left it for several weeks (Jennifer Huffman insisted — she said she needed time to adjust to his absence). But when we hired a new reporter in July, I realized that Kevin’s desk was the most strategic location for her — near the other reporters, within sight and sound of my office.
Jennifer graciously assented, and we moved out Kevin’s steep stack of old printed papers, his heavy steel paper trays salvaged from the old building on Second Street and other bits of memorabilia he had left behind (We did leave the “Be Kind” pin on his bulletin board).
Now the desk is occupied by Sam Jones, our new wine reporter who was just starting her career in 2020 as Kevin was pondering winding down his own. She’s our first reporter who never knew Kevin (Edward Booth, who started a few weeks before, met Kevin in the interview process but never got to work with him).
Newsroom desks, like rooms at the Grand Hotel, or seats at the local bar, are the scenes of great dramas, successes, failures, laughter and tears. They’re unspoken characters in our stories.
Yet we all come and go and someday our desks will be occupied by others, with their own stories far removed from our own.
People coming, going. So much always happening.
Check out the week in cartoons
Clay Bennett cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.