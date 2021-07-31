From the Editor: Life in the soup bowl

That humidity makes life miserable during the day, but it also inflicts misery at night. It holds the heat, so a 90-degree day might be followed by a night where the temperature falls only into the mid-70s, with humidity at least to match.

One of the clearest memories I have of childhood in Northern Virginia is going out at night and seeing a fuzzy halo around all the street lights from the humid cloud hanging in the air.

I think of summer in the area as “like breathing soup.”

While D.C. is particularly nasty in the summer, the story is not all that different in the big cities up and down the East Coast, from Atlanta to New York, including Philadelphia, where we lived for a number of years. Hot, humid, and buggy is just the way life is.

We’ve lived in Napa County now for about 10 years. After being evacuated by fire three times in four years, occasionally we muse about “why do we live here?” All of a sudden, it seems like the landscape is trying to kill us on a regular basis. And if it isn’t actively trying to kill us, it’s trying to smoke us out from fires elsewhere, or else drive us off in search of water.