Is it possible to be thankful for a long commute? I am beginning to think so.
On Tuesday I left Calistoga about an hour later than I normally do, to make my way to our office in Napa. It had been frosty and foggy overnight, but the fog had burned off early, leaving the air clear and the sun shining with that uniquely California light – hard and crystalline, the kind that awes newcomers into silence the first time they encounter it. The dew glittered on leaves and shimmered on the grass along Highway 29.
Just south of St. Helena, I noticed a lingering finger of fog off to the east of the highway, a narrow strip clinging to the ground and extending a hundred or so feet in the air. It wound down through the valley, and pointed toward Yountville, where it widened out to envelop the town, before narrowing back to a thin ribbon.
I realized that it was tracing the path of the Napa River, all the way down the valley and into Napa, with a thick white cloud pouring across Lincoln Avenue east of Soscol, and heading off into the distance toward the Bay.
The whole way down, I was mesmerized by the fog, which was catching the light, giving it a vivid white contrast to the brownish-green ridges behind.
My daily drive from Calistoga to Napa is roughly the same as commutes I have had before, either in terms of time or distance. I drove almost exactly the same amount when I lived in Washington, D.C. but worked in suburban Maryland for a couple of years – down I-395 into Virginia, up the George Washington Parkway to the Beltway, across the American Legion Bridge and north to Rockville via I-270.
It was, for the most part, a grating and dehumanizing drive, with non-stop traffic and frequent backups, particularly along the Beltway and 295. The 65 mph speed limit sign on the north side of the American Legion Bridge cruelly mocked us commuters every morning as we crawled north at 5 or 10 miles per hour.
I would arrive for work tired and return home tense and irritable.
In the last couple of months, I have had occasion to travel down to San Francisco at rush hour for various events and meetings, and I felt that old Beltway tension rising in me again as traffic oozes through Petaluma and San Rafael at a pitiful crawl.
This is no way to live.
In contrast, my daily drive through the valley borders dangerously on refreshing. Sure there is plenty of traffic, sure it is getting worse over time. There are definitely trucks going well under the speed limit, drivers looking at the phones while whizzing along over the speed limit, and tourists plugging along at 35 in a 55 zone looking for some fabled winery.
But we also get to see beautiful mountains, rainbows, neatly tended vineyards, ribbons of fog tracing our river. Even fire and smoke have a terrible kind of beauty.
I spend anywhere between 90 minutes and two hours each day driving between my home and my office. It would be nice, I suppose, to get that time back, to have a shorter commute.
And yet, it gives me the time and space to see amazing things and remember why I lost my heart to California from the first time I visited. For that, I am thankful.