Year-end columns tend to look back, but lately I am in the mood to look forward.
It looks like 2019 will be a year when a number of things that have been in the works for five years or more start to come together in a very good way for the Napa Valley Register and many other newspapers.
But before I explain, let’s go back to see where we’ve been.
It’s no secret that newspapers (and radio and TV stations too) have had a tough time over the last 10 or 15 years. As I’ve mentioned before, between 2006 and 2016, the newspaper industry lost something like 60 percent of its revenue.
That wasn’t driven primarily by readers dropping their subscriptions, but rather advertisers changing their habits as the Internet and social media changed the way we all shop. This was particularly true for classified advertising, which turned out to be particularly friendly to Internet-style advertising.
And as revenue crashed, we did what any business would have to do – we cut this and sliced that and tried to keep the lights on. We lost a lot of positions and a lot of capabilities, from copy editors to graphic artists to photographers, often without a lot of strategic planning.
But a couple of years ago, that headlong plunge began to stabilize and even reverse. The economy began to turn around, readers began to realize that there is a real value in news coverage (value that is worth paying for), and the news business began to figure out how to make money online.
So what does that mean for the Register and you, its readers? It means that things are starting to look better for local news.
You may already have noticed the changes. Print readers will have seen some of the special sections and content packages – particularly our year-long look back at 1968 and our recent special section on the Moon missions. Those are the result of some very smart thinking by our corporate parent. They realized that no one newspaper can afford anymore to have all those graphic artists and editors that we used to have producing that kind of content locally. But as a collective of dozens of newspapers, we can afford to build a special unit that can produce that kind of high quality work and share it around, leaving the remaining staff at the local newsrooms to worry about local news.
Starting in 2019, you’ll see that kind of collaboration extend to our website as well. It’s hard for a newspaper the size of the Register to do in-depth investigations and explanatory stories, but what if, say, a dozen papers in fire-prone western states were to collaborate on a project looking at how and why wildfires start and spread, and how humans fight them? That would be a pretty mighty project, but not impossible if we share duties.
In the bigger picture that means we’re building back capabilities that we lost in the big industry crash of the early 2000s. We’ll be increasingly able to provide high quality stories and features while making more considered strategic decisions about what to do with the people and resources we have here in Napa.
Also in 2019, you’ll start to see a revolutionary new approach to the way we attract and retain paying readers. By the spring, we’ll adopt what’s known as the “membership model.” If you’ve ever been part of a “membership rewards” program at an airline or hotel chain, or if you’ve ever become a “member” at a public TV or radio station, this won’t be new, but it is definitely new to the news business.
You’ll still be able to buy a basic online and print subscription to the Register at a modest rate, but if you’re willing to pay a little more, you’ll have access to a progressively better menu of benefits – fewer ads on the website, access to new subscriber-only features on our website and e-edition, tickets to events or coupons from local and national retailers. The possibilities are almost endless.
Why is this important? Because newsgathering remains an incredibly expensive business, and online advertising will never be remotely as profitable as the old-school print advertising that we’ve lost. Somebody has to pay the bills. But rather than make the cost of subscribing prohibitively high for everyone, this kind of tiered membership model spreads the cost in a reasonable way.
Just as a National Public Radio station doesn’t need every single listener to contribute money during a pledge drive, newspapers don’t necessarily need every single reader to pay for a subscription. Some subset of readers will pay for a basic subscription; some subset of those will pay more for the extra value and features that we will offer as they move up the membership ladder.
If enough people do that, then we’ll start to see the revenue decline of recent decades reverse, and we can start to rebuild our local staff and offerings.
It’s not a quick fix – this system has been building incrementally for at least half a decade, and it will probably be four or five more years before we’re really done with the painful cuts and limits that have characterized the news business lately.
But 2019 will be the first year where the broad outlines of an entirely new business model for news outlets like the Register begin to become clear. So looking ahead as 2018 closes, I am feeling very optimistic.