All newsrooms have traditions for sending off valued employees who leave or retire.
The details vary, but usually it involves a gathering in a conference room or break room, a few words from the editor or publisher, some brief testimonials from co-workers, and some remarks from the departing staffer.
And it almost always winds up with some kind of pastry. At the Press Democrat, it involves cake, so departure ceremonies are known informally as “cakings.” Here at the Register, it involves donuts, usually from Buttercream (the term “donutting” doesn’t really have a ring to it, so it’s never caught on like “Caking”).
After a few minutes of reminiscence and camaraderie, everyone returns to the desks and work resumes, because the paper has to come out tomorrow, no matter how beloved or valuable the departing staffer may be.
But once in a while, a departure becomes an event.
That happened this week, as we said goodbye to veteran sportswriter Marty James, who is retiring after 40 years at the Register.
As soon as it became public that Marty was retiring, the Napa County Board of Education began organizing a ceremony to honor him. After all, he’s covered many thousands of student athletes over the years, in addition to his work covering club and pro sports.
In fact, those kids Marty was covering back in 1979 later had kids he covered, and may now even have grandkids involved with youth sports. Marty has been a part of life for at least three generations of athletes in Napa County.
What started as a little ceremony, however, quickly morphed into something even bigger.
At Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, State Sen. Bill Dodd presented a proclamation from the state Legislature honoring Marty’s career, including the seven years he worked in other areas before coming to Napa. He also presented a resolution from the Board of Supervisors, approved at their meeting earlier in the day.
Most profound, however, was the outpouring of love from coaches, athletic directors and others Marty has covered, at least a dozen of whom had come to the meeting. Person after person stood to talk about the energy, fairness, gentlemanly bearing, and heart that Marty brought to his job.
Several of them, including Cam Neal and Darci Ward – the athletic directors of Vintage and Napa high schools – recalled how they had been covered by Marty as players, later as coaches, and finally as school officials.
In the 30 years I have been in journalism, I have seen many send-off parties, but I have never seen one quite as elaborate and emotional as the one for Marty at that meeting. As journalists, we tend to see ourselves as fairly anonymous and interchangeable, and we tend to go quietly out the door after our little newsroom gatherings.
Watching the ceremony for Marty told me just how profound his impact has been on this community. But more than that, it was a lovely reminder about why local journalism matters.
There are plenty of places where you can learn about professional teams, even major college teams. You can watch games and tournaments on television, or read about them online or in major regional papers like the San Francisco Chronicle.
But what no other kind of news organization does is what the Register does every day: bring you the news of what’s happening right here at home. We cover the teams that are too small and too local for the Chronicle or some network newscast to even think about. We also attend your city council meetings and tell you what happened. We cover your police and fire agencies, tell you what the sirens were about last night, and what local officials are doing to keep you safe. We cover the arts and entertainment and food and social life that you enjoy.
That coverage not only keeps our readers informed, but it helps build a sense of community, to define what kind of place Napa County is to live and work.
Marty has been an excellent member of our team for many decades, and we will miss him in the newsroom. But what won’t change is the fact that what we do here at the Register matters a lot to the people who live here, and we’re proud that we make a difference.