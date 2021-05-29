From the Editor: Memorial Day in memory

But as the years went by, and the dividing lines of the war blurred into memory, Memorial Day became more standardized — the end of May became customary, and the last Monday in May became official in 1971. Today, the day is dedicated not to the Union or Confederate dead, or even to the dead of the Civil War, but to all the men and women who have given their lives in the service of the United States.

Through all the changes and the differing observances of Memorial Day, the idea has remained the same: to honors those who did not come home.

The people who survived our wars — both the veterans who fought and the civilians who tended the home front — were able to tell their stories. They were able to write new stories of life after the war.

For those men and women who did not come home, their stories stopped on the battlefield.

The idea of Memorial Day then is to honor their sacrifice and make sure that these men and women remain part of our stories, even if their voices were silenced too soon.

It is for the idea that their untold stories should not be forgotten that we gather every Memorial Day.