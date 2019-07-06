Editor’s Note: I’m taking a holiday inspired break, so I am pulling out one of my favorites from the archives, this one from 2015. And it remains as true now as then, even though our commenter community has moved over to our Facebook pages.
The universe is ruled by certain immutable laws.
The planets sail through the ether to the tune called by gravity. Light speeds through space at a pace of its own, heedless of the behavior or condition of any observer. Space and time expand and contract in mind bending but mathematically beautiful ways.
For every action, an equal but opposite reaction. E=mc². Effect follows cause.
These various physical and mathematical laws and processes go by a variety of exotic and poetic names: Bragg’s Law, Einstein’s Field Equation, Fermat’s Principle, the Joule-Kelvin Effect, Van Der Waals Force.
Much like the universe, the Internet, too, moves to its own immutable rules.
Godwin’s Law, for example, states that if an online discussion lasts long enough, someone is certain eventually to mention Hitler, Nazis or some related topic. (By custom, once the Godwin Point is reached, the discussion is said to be at an end and of no further value).
Poe’s Law posits that once a belief becomes sufficiently extreme, it becomes impossible to distinguish a sincere statement from a parody of it.
The Law of Exclamation holds that the truth of information in any given Internet post is in inverse proportion to the number of exclamation points it includes.
Danth’s Law says that anyone who insists that he or she has won the argument is sure to be losing badly.
Just as our humble little solar system obeys the grand laws of physics, so too does our humble little commenter community at Napa Valley Publishing obey the majestic laws of the Internet.
Hitler, for example, has showed up 406 times in comments since 2008. Nazis have been mentioned 315 times.
Plenty of comments espouse views that are so extreme that it is impossible to tell whether or not the authors are kidding.
I can’t determine exactly how many exclamation points have been used over the years in comments, but rest assured that there have been far more of them than are really necessary! Really!!!
There are, of course, some local rules as well.
The Huether Effect, for instance, comes into force at the point at which a person becomes sufficiently well-known that the mere mention of him or her in any context is sufficient to set off a bitter debate that has next to nothing to with the actual issue at hand.
My favorite one is named after our Copy Desk chief and longtime graphic artist Kelly Doren, because he is the one who first identified it.
Doren’s Law states that in any discussion of local business or development, if the conversation goes on long enough, someone will call for the construction of a skating rink.
The notion of establishing a skating rink of some kind, whether of the ice or roller variety, has been mentioned more than 150 times in Register comments in the last six years (and more than a few times in letters on the Opinion page).
“Wish we could fit in an ice skating rink or somewhere where kids could hang out safely,” one commenter lamented on a story about youths behaving badly.
“I bet if the Wappo wanted to operate a skating rink or new theater Napans might approve,” another opined on a story about a possible casino.
It’s gotten to the point where it is something of an inside joke among commenters.
“This horrible crime would NEVER have happened if only Napa had an ice skating rink!!!” a commenter declared about the theft of a giant pumpkin (thus invoking both Poe’s Law and the Law of Exclamation, thereby earning extra credit).
So far, as best I can tell, there have been no comments submitted in which there is a reference to both skating and the Third Reich, but I have no doubt that there will come a day when the laws of both Godwin and Doren will coincide.