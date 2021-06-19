From the editor: On being human

In a flash of insight, I realized I had buttoned up my emotions, corralled my feelings, and internalized my father’s approach to suffering, which boiled down to “Shake it off.” Rather than helping me control my emotional state, that approach was allowing me to be buffeted by circumstance and defined by other people. And that was killing me.

After that, my emotions spilled out in surprising ways, ways that I found difficult to contain.

Seeing this, he gave me his second profound bit of advice: “Forgive yourself for being human.”

Hurt, emotion, sadness are all part of the human condition, just the same as joy, happiness, and pride. Feeling is not a sign of failure; it’s a sign that you’re human.

Those two simple, seemingly self-evident truths changed my life. They didn’t solve any of my problems, but they gave me the perspective to deal with them realistically.

While my mood has been subject to ups and downs in the years since, and my frantic passion for weight lifting has largely subsided, never have I faced a “Black Dog” time like that again.