I haven’t used my Jeep’s horn in anger since sometime in March.
This is not an unremarkable fact.
I learned to drive in Washington, D.C. which cannot be rivaled in its brutal driving style. It beats even New York in the pure, raw, ego-driven spite of behavior behind the wheel.
In Washington, driving is an extension of politics. Getting from Point A to Point B is secondary to the goal of asserting your dominance, defeating your opponent, humiliating him, sacking his home, burning his crops, and driving away his cattle.
In practice, this means I learned never to use my turn signal because, as the great philosopher of war Sun-Tzu noted, you must cloak your intentions in mystery to confuse your enemy.
I’ve gotten a little better over the years, partly because my wife grew up in a more genteel environment in Central Virginia and showed me a politer style, at least until she and I moved back to Washington together and she began to learn the harsh ways of the Beltway.
It wasn’t until we moved to Los Angeles in 2001 that I fully accepted that there are other ways of driving and that reasonable people do, at least occasionally, yield the right of way or politely wave at other drivers using more than one finger.
As ferocious as LA’s automotive reputation is, Angelinos turn out to be fairly polite and accommodating drivers. They drive very fast and will quickly occupy any space on the road you happen not to be using, but if you want that space, hey, that’s OK with them too.
They do use their turn signals.
My wife and I quickly discovered that we could bully the drivers in LA by simply cutting into a lane unannounced. That would frighten them and they would create a respectful zone of solitude around our vehicles.
The joy of that wore off as we realized that they also happened to think we were jerks, so we started using our turn signals, at least most of the time.
Moving back east to Philadelphia turned out to be a bad thing, because it harshed on my newfound Southern California automotive mellow.
Drivers in Philadelphia and South Jersey aren’t as vicious as D.C. drivers, but they are tough, pugnacious and unforgiving. Nearly every car has a dent or two to prove its owner’s toughness.
The auto insurance rates there are very, very high.
It didn’t take long before I was back in D.C. mode, shouting, deploying the occasional middle finger, and of course, honking a lot, which is something of a second language on Philly roads.
A funny thing happened when I moved out here in April, though. I found I wasn’t angry. I really didn’t see the need to be in that much of a hurry most of the time.
And I never need to use my horn.
It certainly does drive me crazy when someone is, say, going 35 or 40 miles per hour in a 55 zone on Silverado Trail, but there is something wonderfully soothing about being able to look up at the rolling mountains or the orderly vines and realize it’s OK; we’ll get there eventually.
Partly, I suppose, my newfound restraint is practical; this is a small community and ferociously tailgating your new neighbors isn’t a great way to make friends.
Partly, too, it may be that I am getting a little old for that kind of aggression. It’s harder and harder to maintain that level of anger, and anyway, I’ve started to think more deeply about the example I want to set for my sons, who are getting alarmingly close to driving age.
Or maybe, perhaps, it’s just that I am really happy to be here.