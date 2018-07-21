As a kid, I always wanted to grow some kind of facial hair.
I came from a generally clean-shaven family, but for some reason I thought mustaches and beards were cool. Maybe it was the extravagant facial hair of the Civil War generals, or the curly beards of the late Roman emperors that fired my imagination – I was sort of a history geek that way.
At one job I worked as a teen, on a painting crew, I was mesmerized by the mustache on one of the older painters (who was an unimaginably old 19 or 20). I decided I needed one just like it.
Unfortunately, my cheeks refused to cooperate. My upper lip and chin filled in nicely, or at least adequately, but by about 15 or 16, it became painfully evident that my cheeks were a whisker desert. Just a few hearty, weedy whiskers clung to life on the otherwise barren skin.
I tried to compensate in other ways. During the ‘80s, for example, I let my sideburns grow when the fashion among college-age men was to shave them all the way to the hairline. I don’t recall that anyone ever noticed or commented on it, so as statements go, it was unsatisfactory (though I am pleased to note that sideburns are back in fashion, so I am finally part of the in-crowd).
Once I hit my professional life, I tried to keep reasonably well-shaved, although my whiskers grow slowly enough that I really only need to shave every other day or so.
When I do let my whiskers grow, I find I enjoy stroking thoughtfully on my chin (it’s a great way of looking concerned or thoughtful, as it turns out), but after a few days I look in the mirror and decide I look frightful and out comes the razor.
I’ve been jealous of my colleagues and employees over the years who seem to be able to grow facial hair on a whim. Our recently departed sportswriter Yousef Baig, for example, had an almost magical ability to put on a great, luxurious beard in a matter of days. He could change his look with only slightly more effort than changing his clothes.
I burned with envy.
Recently, as he documented in his own column, my city editor Kevin Courtney decided to abandon decades of clean-shaven life and has been sporting a dapper, neatly trimmed beard. He enjoys it so much that he even changed his official column mugshot to reflect his new hirsute look.
More envy.
Sometime a few weeks ago, I happened to skip my usual every-other-day, midweek shave. I don’t know why other than the fact I hate shaving, and I didn’t happen to have any appointments on my Wednesday calendar so I didn’t need to make an appearance outside of my office. By Friday, I was distinctly fuzzy. Nobody said anything.
I never shave on weekends, so by Monday, things were even more shaggy. I looked at myself in the mirror, shrugged and said “Let’s see what happens.”
And to my surprise, what happened is that people kind of seemed to like it. Kevin approves. Sportswriter Marty James likes it. One of my editorial board members, who has not seen me in several weeks, was surprised by my appearance and said “It makes you look younger.”
Even my wife, who hasn’t always liked it when I get too scruffy, said “It’s growing on me.”
So in a couple of weeks, we’ll see if I can live out my facial hair dream or if I am forced to go back to the dreaded razor.