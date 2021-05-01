From the Editor: Our best deal yet

I’ve talked a lot recently about digital subscriptions, but it’s worth talking about again.
Bear with me for a few paragraphs. It will be worth your while.
To recap, the business model that has funded newspapers and other media for decades – centuries even – has shifted suddenly and dramatically. It used to be that advertising paid for most or all of the cost of running a media outlet, particularly the insanely profitable classified ads. That meant that we could afford to give you the newspaper at ridiculously low prices, sometimes even free.
The internet smashed that business model to pieces. While we still do pretty well with advertisements from businesses, the classified market has dropped drastically.
That means we rely more and more on our readers to keep this business alive. At the same time, the reach and power of our website have increased so much that it is very close to overtaking the printed paper in terms of the number of subscribers.
That means we live or die on the number of digital subscriptions we sell. That’s why I keep talking about it.
We’ve run a number of specials over the last few months, and we have been profoundly gratified by the response. Some people who already subscribe to the print paper (which gives you full access to the website already) have added an extra digital subscription just as a vote of confidence and a way of helping make sure we can keep providing you important information into the future.
We know that readers who subscribe like what they see. How do we know? Because far more people subscribe every month than the number of people who cancel, giving us a nice growth in digital subscriptions.
Now here’s the payoff I promised in return for your patience. We’re so sure that you’ll like what you see if you subscribe that we’re offering the best deal I have ever seen on digital subscriptions: Starting Monday, May 3, we’re offering 6 months of digital access for just $1 to new subscribers.
Will $1 pay our bills and secure the Register’s financial future? Of course not.
But we’re confident that when that six months is up, you’ll want to stay on as a subscriber even at the modestly higher regular rate.
If you’ve thought about subscribing, now is the time to do it. If you’ve let your subscription lapse for whatever reason, now is the time to come back.
We are sure you’ll be glad you did. That’s why we’re willing to gamble on such a low rate.
If you’re interested in this unprecedented deal, visit go.napavalleyregister.com/may1 starting on Monday.
And as always, if you are already a subscriber, please know that we appreciate your support. The money you pay for the printed paper and the website pays for the fabulously expensive business of gathering and distributing news. We could not do it without you.
If you’re interested in some of our premium memberships, with added features and benefits, or if you can afford to contribute to our financial future more than you already are, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members to see all our membership options and other special deals.
We thank you all for reading.
