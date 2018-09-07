It’s never fun to say we got it wrong, but sometimes it is necessary.
This week, we did a poor job of covering the reported armed robbery of several American Canyon high school students when they ventured off campus around lunchtime. Our story got ahead of the facts and we ended up alarming a lot of people a lot more than they were already alarmed.
Where we should have added clarity to the situation, we ended up making the fog of uncertainty, inherent in any breaking news situation, even worse than it was.
How did this happen? Well, it’s a confluence of events and misunderstandings. There are explanations and excuses to be had, but ultimately that doesn’t matter to the product we delivered to the reader. The bottom line is that we ended up reporting information that was not accurate, and for that I am profoundly sorry.
There are some of you that will have no idea what I am talking about here, and thereby hangs the tale.
For those of you who read our stories in print, or only check the website occasionally, you will have seen an account of the events of Wednesday that was, if lacking in some key details, at least measured and reasonably well sourced.
Where things went awry, however, was on the web and on social media in the first few hours, as we struggled to piece together what was happening. We relied too heavily on the alarming initial reports from the emergency scanner – which, frankly, is not a good guide to what is really happening and should serve only to inform our initial response, not form the core of our reporting.
Compounding our error was the initial headline on the web and on Facebook, which implied that there had been a shooting incident at the school, which obviously there had not been. In an environment where parents were already on edge after hearing of a lockdown at the school, this simply inflamed the situation, even if we were able to update the headline in a fairly short time.
Had we chosen a more measured headline, something along the lines of “Police responding to reported armed robbery in American Canyon,” then the deficiencies of the story itself would not have been as glaring or significant.
In the heat of the moment, however, we did not give sufficient attention to the headline or presentation.
Clearly our handling of this story did not meet the standards we have set for ourselves or the expectations you have of us. We should be in the business of shedding light, not spreading fear, even inadvertently.
We cannot undo what happened Wednesday, but we can and will learn from it. We’ll be reviewing our procedures internally and discussing with law enforcement to make sure we have timely access to whatever details are available in the early hours of a major incident.
I have said here before that we are not perfect and never will be, but what we can do is own up to our mistakes.
We made a mistake on Wednesday and I will work as hard as I can to make sure it does not happen again.