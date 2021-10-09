From the Editor: Protecting a national treasure

Editor's Note: I am away this weekend attempting to make wine in our backyard (some years it works better than others). Here's one of my favorites from the archives, this one from May of 2017.

Legendary winemaker Warren Winiarski says it had been a long while since he had driven Upvalley to Calistoga until he hit the road one day recently.

Although he is a longtime advocate of preservation — a leading voice for the creation of the Ag Preserve in the first place — he says that drive was an eye-opening experience. It reminded him of the amazing beauty of the valley, and just how fragile it really is.

“This is a national treasure,” he said, and it should be protected as such.

So Winiarski, founder of Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars and one of the Napa County winemakers made famous by the 1976 Judgement of Paris, decided to put some money behind his conviction.

He’s donated $25,000 to seed a fund for the Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District to purchase and conserve more open land in the county. The Napa Valley Vintners matched his gift this week, bringing it to $50,000.