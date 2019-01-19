Early in my sophomore year in high school, a freshman girl began to follow me around in a most unexpected way.
She would suddenly materialize by my locker, catch me between classes in places that seemed well out of her way between her own classes, and she wanted to show me pictures of her dog, photos she kept in her fashionably small purse.
I wasn’t accustomed to this sort of attention. I was an awkward and shy teen, at least a year younger than most of my classmates, and I generally preferred to skate by unnoticed. Even had I had the confidence to pursue girls, I would hardly have known what to do had I been lucky enough to catch one.
My freshman admirer persisted for a week or two, then one crisp Friday night, she materialized next to me on the bleachers at a football game. She asked if I wanted to share the warm blanket she had brought, and she snuggled up next to me.
To my amazement, she grabbed my hand and held on tight.
Even more amazing, once I got over my initial mortification, I found I kind of liked it.
We sat the rest of the game under her blanket, chatting, giggling and holding hands.
By the end of the game, I was in a pleasant fog, feeling pretty good about life.
My older friend Gary, however, was not in such a cheery mood. He had been watching our canoodling from afar with steely eyed disapproval.
He did not like it one bit.
Why, I asked. She’s a nice girl.
“You marry the nice ones, Scully,” he said. “You date the nasty ones.”
I wasn’t quite sure what to do with this information, but Gary was much older and wise — a Junior already, and able to drive, no less — so surely he must be wise in the ways of the world.
So I did the only thing I could think to do — I ran.
I tried to avoid the girl, changing my route between classes, and feigning busyness when she caught me in the halls. No more chatter, no more pictures of the dog.
She seemed perplexed, but got the message fairly quickly and moved on. We remained on friendly terms the rest of high school, but she never followed me around again — and certainly didn’t offer the warmth of her blanket.
Somehow, though, I never did find any of those nasty girls Gary seemed to know about. And it was well into college before I figured out how not to screw everything up with the nice ones that seemed interested.
Gary would be maybe 53 or 54 now, but I can’t ask him what he thinks of that advice he gave me so long ago. Gary never got a chance to find that nice girl he had in mind to marry — he died in a car wreck shortly after he graduated. I don’t know how many girls he got to date after all, nasty or otherwise.
I like to think, however, that he’d probably agree with the way I see it now: If a nice girl wants to share her blanket and hold hands for a little while, you’re probably better off going with the flow.