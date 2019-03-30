A number of you have asked an important question this week, one that deserves an answer.
Why did I receive two noticeably different versions of the Napa Valley Register on March 22?
You have every right to be puzzled. Allow me to explain.
Newspapers periodically do what’s called in the business a “mass distribution day,” where we send out promotional papers to non-subscribers.
The benefits of this are two-fold.
First, it shows non-subscribers that there is still a newspaper in town that covers all kinds of local news and events. Hopefully at least a few of them might be moved to subscribe.
Second, advertisers love the fact that we’re putting the paper in front of 25-30,000 people, several times our typical circulation in print. That leads to lots more advertising in that special edition – the paper was 52 pages that day, rather than the normal 20 or 24 pages. That translates to a nice little revenue bump, which is never a bad thing in the current advertising market.
We did this once before, in 2017, and we hired people to deliver the paper by hand, just like subscribers get every morning. That worked reasonably well, but we did find that many people simply were not expecting to receive a paper, so they didn’t know to pick it up off the sidewalk.
This time, my publisher discovered that the Post Office would deliver a paper at a very cost-effective rate. We already do this routinely with one of our weekly newspapers, so we knew this was a clean and efficient option, but we had never thought of trying it with the larger Register.
Here’s where the double paper thing comes in. It turns out that by far the easiest thing for the Post Office to do is to deliver bulk mail to every mailbox on a particular route. If you start picking and choosing, leaving some homes out, the cost goes up fairly quickly. It was easier for both us and them to simply deliver to every home on all of the Napa-area routes we requested, even if that meant subscribers in those areas got two papers.
We probably should have had an item in the paper on that day explaining all of that to our readers, but honestly, we didn’t think about it until it was too late. The double papers generated a fair bit of confusion among readers and even some mildly amusing conspiracy theories, speculating on what nefarious purpose we had in sneaking papers into your mailboxes (anyone with a bulk mail permit can do this, by the way. That’s how political candidates and grocery stores alike get their fliers in your hands).
Several sharp-eyed readers also noticed that the two papers looked similar but were in fact different in many ways, even if they both had the same date and both claimed to be Vol. 156, No. 210 of the Napa Valley Register.
That’s an interesting story in itself.
Turns out that in order to guarantee prompt delivery of that many papers on Friday, the Post Office needed to have all the copies in hand by Thursday morning.
That meant we had to print something that looked like a Friday newspaper on Wednesday, meaning we had to design and create a Friday newspaper on Monday and Tuesday. That, as you may imagine, was tricky, since we couldn’t put anything in that edition that was remotely timely.
Instead, we made the most time-sensitive pages, like the front page and sports, into sort of a Greatest Hits collection, featuring the best features and analysis from the last week or two. Then for the real Friday paper, we had to redraft those pages with the normal collection of news of the day.
Less time-sensitive pages, meanwhile, such as the Wine and Opinion sections, stayed the same. In all, about a quarter of the paper was different between the two versions.
It turns out to be a huge undertaking to pull this off. A lot of credit goes to my copy desk chief, Kelly Doren, who began planning for this about three weeks in advance, and to Lisa Moddelmog of our creative services department, who spent at least a week coordinating with Kelly and our centralized design team trying to work out the mind-bending logistics of producing two separate Friday papers in one week.
Now that we have it worked out, we’ll probably do this a couple of times per year. Next time, however, we’ll do a better job explaining what’s going on.