What is a “Sense of place?”
Some years ago, I asked readers to offer some suggestions on “What says Napa to you,” and dozens of you responded.
“I nominate the tree tunnel and Beringer winery just north of St. Helena — a place of beauty, saturated with history and personal memories,” one longtime reader wrote.
“As a motorcyclist, what says Napa County to me are the numerous twisty back country roads,” said another.
“Driving down the Trail from Calistoga to Napa in Fall at the peak of color at about 4PM or when the sun is setting but is still visible above the western mountains. The slanted sun rays on the beautiful colors of the grape leaves is breathtaking,” one woman wrote. “And you’ll be praising & thanking God all the way.”
That request to readers was for a project we had in mind that never quite got off the ground, thanks in no small part to the 2014 earthquake, which struck later that summer. But that project idea has never been far from my mind, given what a heartfelt response we got from readers.
I was reminded of it again most recently when I attended a conference in Chicago and sat in on a presentation by Trevor Meers, the editor of Midwest Living, a terrific glossy lifestyle magazine that does for the Midwest what Sunset does for the West Coast or San Francisco magazine does for that city.
Key to his decisions in assigning stories is a “sense of place.” He asks himself and his writers something like this: what does this say about the communities where we live?
His task is to figure out what could possibly knit together nearly a dozen very different states, sprawling from the borderland South to the Canadian border, into a region called the “Midwest.” As long as his magazine says “Midwest” in some way to all those readers, his magazine will thrive.
What struck me from that presentation was the degree to which what he was describing is what newspapers like the Napa Valley Register do for their communities every day.
Usually when we describe our role, we talk about news and specific events – what the board of supervisors or city council is doing, who won the Big Game, what shows are opening or closing in area theaters. That is obviously a service that only we can provide in a comprehensive way.
But what matters a lot more, it seems to me, is that we are telling the stories of Napa County. We write about the people, businesses and institutions that make up the place we live.
Rather than just writing the news of the day, we are telling you about your community, about the parts and pieces that make Napa County Napa County.
And it seems that you agree with me. As the power of analytical tools grew in recent years, allowing us to see what readers like and don’t like on the web and social media, we discovered the readers love stories that tell them something about themselves.
One of the biggest surprises was how powerfully stories about new business opening – or beloved businesses closing – resonate with our readers. Those types of stories are consistently among our top performers in any given week.
In fact, on Thursday, as I was writing this, our top stories of the day had little to do with politics and sporting events, but rather about who we are: a plucky little girl from Napa writes to a basketball superstar and gets him to change his signature shoe line; a developer plans to revitalize a weary but historic shopping center south of downtown; the governor commutes the sentence of a man who committed a notorious Napa murder 20 years ago.
Those are the stories that say something about who we are, touch on our collective memories, or define the physical or social spaces in which we live.
That’s what local journalism does, perhaps better than any other institution I can think of. It defines and shares with readers a strong sense of place.